ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
Courier News
 4 days ago

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court justices have said about abortion and Roe v. Wade

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. The Supreme Court on Dec. 1 will consider the most serious challenge in decades to its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that there is a constitutional right to abortion, and a 1992 reaffirmation of the right in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MinnPost

Clear majorities of Americans want Roe v. Wade upheld

As a Constitution nerd, the long-standing Supreme Court ruling from Roe v. Wade has always struck me as a clever, generally successful compromise. But the idea that it was really rooted in the Constitution seemed bizarre, almost silly. As you know, under Roe, the court ruled that pregnancies could be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
University Daily Kansan

Roe v. Wade: A Study in Rhetoric

Before Roe v. Wade (1973), rhetoric on both sides of the abortion argument focused on population control. Abortion supporters argued that abortion, especially for minorities, could cut welfare expenses and act as population control, whereas opposers argued that legalizing abortions may disenfranchise disabled Americans and Blacks. After Roe — and...
U.S. POLITICS
crescentcitytimes.com

Will Roe v Wade Be Overturned?

On the eve of Thanksgiving, consider this. In 2 weeks, the Supreme Court hears the most important abortion-related case in the last 50 years — Dobbs v. Jackson — which may very well result in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade altogether. This truly is a historic time for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insidernj.com

The Forthcoming Reversal of Roe v. Wade: A Pathway for Phil Murphy into the 2024 Democratic Presidential Sweepstakes

Those who follow closely the deliberations and decisions of the United States Supreme Court are sending a warning to news viewers everywhere: The US Supreme Court within the next six months is likely to overturn the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Such a reversal will effectively end all federal protection for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy