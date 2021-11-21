ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Million Little Things season 4 winter finale promo: Maggie’s big moment

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, the winter finale of A Million Little Things season 4 won’t be airing until December 1, but we tend to think the writers are doing plenty to keep you hyped along the way. Want to get a better sense of some of that? Then check out the promo...

New Amsterdam season 5 fall finale spoilers: Reactions to Max ‘leaving’

In just over 24 hours you’re going to see the New Amsterdam season 5 fall finale — and you better believe this one will be dramatic. Are Max and Helen really going to leave the hospital? We know that entering this episode, this is the #1 thing on some other characters’ minds. They want to know that New Amsterdam has a future and is properly being cared for. Veronica Fuentes has hardly showed herself to be some sort of steward out to improve the lives of those around her.
Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.
Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 winter finale talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re wondering about that, or are curious to get some other details, we’re happy to help!. Of course, we should start by handing down what is in this case some bittersweet news: There is a new episode tonight, but it’s the winter finale. We’re going to be stuck waiting until January, at the earliest, to see what’s coming on the other side.
A Million Little Things
Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date: When’s it back?

Want to know the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date following the new episode tonight? If you answer “yes,” we more than understand! Even though this is a show only in its first year, it has done a great job over time of finding a way to build up its audience.
New Amsterdam season 4 episode 10 promo: Max Goodwin’s last day?

Is next week’s New Amsterdam season 4 episode 10 the most important one of the fall? For the time being, it absolutely feels that way. How can it now? Max Goodwin is thinking hard about his future, and once again he will find himself at a crossroads. Is he going to leave New Amsterdam for good and head to London, or will he somehow be convinced to stay?
CinemaBlend

Stranger Things: Eleven's Best Moments On The Netflix Show So Far

Does it feel like anyone else is in a constant state of perpetually waiting for Stranger Things Season 4? Because that’s how it feels for me. Every single dang day. Ever since Season 3 came out in 2019, fans all around the world have been waiting to see the continuation of the Duffer brothers creation, but due to delays and, of course, COVID-19, the latest installment has taken some time to come out.
culturedvultures.com

10 Unforgettable Moments in Netflix’s You: Season 3

Heavy spoilers for You: Season 3 to follow. You have been warned. After two seasons of watching Joe go through similar patterns, You changed it up a little this season. There is still the obsessive stalking and infatuation, as well as Joe proving at every single turn how irredeemable he is, however, the dark comedy aspects of a murdering couple was a refreshing turn of pace. Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti play these characters with such mischievous glee, and it was fun watching them act with and against each other.
Is Floriana Lima leaving A Million Little Things, & is Darcy gone for good?

Is Floriana Lima leaving A Million Little Things in the midst of season 4? At the moment, we’d understand why you would wonder that. After all, Darcy is back with her ex and expecting another baby! She’s also away from a number of other characters, leading you to wonder how she’s going to be involved in the rest of the story at all.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: Why is Delilah no longer a regular on 'A Million Little Things'?

Q • Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline. A • Here’s an explanation from TVLine about the status of Delilah, played by Stephanie Szostak: “Series creator/executive producer DJ Nash confirms to TVLine that Stephanie Szostak, who has been a series regular since Season 1, will be a recurring guest star in Season 4. The change, he explains, comes as a result of Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the country. (‘A Million Little Things’ shoots in Vancouver, British Columbia. Szostak lives in Connecticut.)” That led first to her being written out of most of the third season, the TVLine report said. When it came time to start the fourth season, Szostak asked not to be in all the episodes so she could be with her family more in Connecticut, and her status and storyline changed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NCIS season 19 episode 9: Is it the final episode of 2021?

With a show like NCIS, it can be hard sometimes to understand when midseason or “fall” finales are here. CBS does not always promote their shows in such terms, with one of the reasons being that they don’t always come up with consistent arcs that have some definite end point to them.
Hello Magazine

Ralf Little reveals the one thing he wants for Death in Paradise season 11

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has some big ideas for season 11 - and it would involve the show's former detectives; Kris Marshall, Ardal O'Hanlon, and Ben Miller. Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive Q&A in March about welcoming Ben back onto the show for season ten, and if he'd want to see any other former castmates make a comeback, he explained: "I was a fan of Ben Miller's before I met him, I met him doing Death in Paradise because I was in season two and we got on really well.
Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 promo: Meredith’s Thanksgiving

After last night’s big crossover, we’re hoping that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 could prove to be a little more lighthearted. Don’t we need that?. Well, the story of “Everyday Is a Holiday (With You)” could be a whimsical and perhaps romantic story for Meredith Grey. On the surface, it almost has the feel of the classic movie Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Based on the promo below, Meredith is trying to get back to Seattle from Minnesota in time for Turkey Day. Unfortunately, her flight gets canceled! What is she going to do in order to get home in time?
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Danny’s ‘Reality Check’ story

Today CBS revealed some of their first details all about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8, one that carries with it the title of “Reality Check.”. So what can you expect over the course of this story? Take, for starters, one that should give Danny an unusual spotlight! Typically, we see him spend the majority of his time with Baez, but this time around, we’re going to add someone else to the mix: Anthony. We love seeing these two characters, mostly because there’s such a back-and-forth here. Both are stubborn, strong-willed, and they never hold anything back.
The Morning Show season 2 finale: That Bradley, Cory moment!

Season 2 finale had a lot of ground to cover in a fairly short period of time. Take, for example, exploring the relationships around Bradley, the early stages of the pandemic, and then eventually Alex being diagnosed with COVID-19. She also made a bold on-air declaration that she wasn’t going to be apologizing for herself anymore.
The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7 promo: Shaun Murphy’s pain

We know that next week’s The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7 is going to serve as the winter finale and per the latest promos, it’s going to be devastating for Shaun. How much so? Let’s have the promo below do some of the talking. Shaun and Lea find a woman in danger following what looks to be a car accident, and soon after that, they are able to get her to the hospital for treatment.
Blue Bloods season 12: A look towards some December episodes!

In case you did not know, unfortunately, there is no new episode of Blue Bloods season 12 on CBS this coming Friday. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has everything to do with Black Friday at the moment. Luckily, there is nonetheless some good news to report: There are...
