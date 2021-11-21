ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists find a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN61i_0d305Pci00
Credit: NIH.

In a new study from the University of Texas at Dallas, researchers found a new biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease.

They reported how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment in older adults.

Researchers also found that brain network declines are greater among individuals without a college education, suggesting that there are aspects of an individual’s environment that may accelerate brain aging.

It is well known that older adults with lower education levels are at a greater risk of dementia. But it’s unknown why some are more likely to develop dementia than others.

The results from this study shed light on an important biomarker of clinical decline by showing that the trajectory of a person’s brain network organization varies according to their educational attainment, and is a unique indicator of individual brain health during older age.

In the study, the team analyzed existing data that includes adults between the ages of 40 to 80, who received two to five MRI scans, and multiple clinical visits (the latter up to 10 years after the participant’s last MRI).

Researchers examined the link between the participant’s education levels and changes in brain network organization over time while also accounting for demographics and various measures of health and pathology.

Brain network changes were evaluated in relation to the trajectories of clinical decline.

While there are other known predictors of the development of Alzheimer’s disease, such as a person’s genetics and pathology, not everyone who has genetic risk or even the presence of pathology exhibits symptoms of dementia.

However, the brain network measure changes observed in this study were independent of these other known risk markers, which suggests it contains unique information.

Importantly, the researchers found that the link between brain network decline and cognitive impairment was observed regardless of an individual’s education.

This suggests that there are more specific aspects of an individual’s environment that modify the brain’s network organization.

The researchers are now working towards identifying the specific aspects of an individual’s environment that matter most for maintaining their brain network integrity.

If you care about Alzheimer’s, please read studies about healthy blood vessels may be key to preventing Alzheimer’s disease and findings of what you should know about extra-virgin olive oil and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about Alzheimer’s and your health, please see recent studies about are there certain foods you can eat to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and results showing that this novel detector could help with early Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The study is published in Nature Aging. One author of the study is Dr. Gagan Wig.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 4

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomarker#Disease#Alzheimer#Brain Aging#The University Of Texas#Mri
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Already Have Dementia

Knowing the Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia (BPSD) can help you identify it in someone—including yourself. "These are often the ones that are distressing both to persons with dementia and especially with their family members," said Dr. Art Walaszek, Geriatric Psychiatrist, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, on the University of Madison-Wisconsin's podcast from the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. Read on for BPSD symptoms you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression

Very common vitamin deficiency linked to higher levels of depression. Almost half of young women have insufficient vitamin D levels, which is linked to depression. The study also found that over one-third of young women had signs of clinical depression. Dr David Kerr, the psychologist who led the study, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Popular Drink That Reduces Liver Disease Risk

The type of drink that reduces the risk of liver disease and common liver conditions. People who drink any type of coffee are less likely to develop chronic liver disease, fatty liver disease, or die from liver disease. Drinking any type of coffee — no matter if it is caffeinated...
DRINKS
EatThis

This Drinking Habit May Actually Prevent Heart Disease, New Study Says

There's no doubt that making sure you don't drink too much is a good idea, considering alcohol can ruin your health in various ways. However, it turns out that cutting out alcohol completely might not be the best move either. That's because a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology (via EurekAlert!) has found that consuming a moderate amount of alcohol might actually help prevent heart disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

102K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy