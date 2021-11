COLUMBUS, Ohio - C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young knew about each other long before they were the quarterbacks for the Ohio State and Alabama football teams. Their relationship started before they even knew they were football players. The two first met on a basketball court in California. Stroud was playing for Inland Force while Young played for the City Stars. They wouldn’t meet on the football field until later. This time Stroud played quarterback for the Snoop Dogg Steelers while Young played the OG Ducks, a game Stroud remembers well for all the wrong reasons.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO