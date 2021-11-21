ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Community comes together less than 24 hours after shooting at Hinkley High School

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA peace march was canceled Friday after...

www.9news.com

coloradopolitics.com

3 shot in Hinkley High School parking lot

Three people were shot Friday afternoon at Hinkley High School in Aurora, the police department has confirmed. Police received word of the shooting around noon, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a news conference Friday. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, and a third person took themselves to get care at the hospital, the department said in tweets.
AURORA, CO
cbslocal.com

Hinkley High School Shooting Has Parents, Students Living With Fear

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Parents watched as police marked numerous shell casings in the parking lot of Hinkley High school, waiting to be reunited with their children. Three students were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the high school located at 1250 South Chambers Road in Aurora.
AURORA, CO
Gazette

Aurora police believe Hinkley High School shooting had gang ties

Aurora police believe a shooting in the Hinkley High School parking lot on Friday had ties to a local gang. "There was a gang nexus to the Hinkley shooting," Matt Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said in an email Tuesday. Police declined to identify the gang connected...
AURORA, CO
FOX 28 Spokane

Rathdrum community comes together to support family after house explosion

RATHDRUM, Idaho – Dianna Haug lives a few blocks away from where the Lee Family’s house exploded due to a gas leak igniting in late October in Rathdrum, Idaho. “When all of this was going on, I was on my computer seeing a lot of people wanting to help, but it was across eight or nine different pages without anyone to coordinate it,” said Haug.
RATHDRUM, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

‘We Pray For Recovery’ Of Hinkley High School Parking Lot Shooting Victims, Says Gov. Jared Polis

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis spoke Friday afternoon about the shooting at Hinkley High School in Aurora that left 3 injured. The shooting happened just about an hour before the governor addressed the situation. (credit: CBS) “We pray for the recovery of the two individuals that were transported to the hospital,” said Polis. The school was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting, which happened just after noon. Initially, Aurora police believed that only two people had been shot. Polis discussed the Hinkley High School shooting during a news conference initially scheduled to discuss the state’s response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. (credit:...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Cellphone Video Captures Sound Of Gunfire During Shooting Outside Hinkley High School In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Cellphone video taken from inside a car parked outside Hinkley High School in Aurora captured the moment the shooting started happening. Three people were injured in the shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. (credit: CBS) In the cellphone video, several shots can be heard while the student inside the vehicle can be heard saying quietly, “Oh, no. No, no, no.” In the video, the student can be seen crouching down in the seat while the camera phone records the gunfire. (credit: CBS) According to Aurora police, three people were shot in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, and two of the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. Another person got to the hospital on their own. (credit: CBS)
AURORA, CO
