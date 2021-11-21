Community comes together less than 24 hours after shooting at Hinkley High School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Cellphone video taken from inside a car parked outside Hinkley High School in Aurora captured the moment the shooting started happening. Three people were injured in the shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. (credit: CBS) In the cellphone video, several shots can be heard while the student inside the vehicle can be heard saying quietly, “Oh, no. No, no, no.” In the video, the student can be seen crouching down in the seat while the camera phone records the gunfire. (credit: CBS) According to Aurora police, three people were shot in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, and two of the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. Another person got to the hospital on their own. (credit: CBS)

AURORA, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO