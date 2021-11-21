Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita Saturday afternoon.

According to Wichita police, the body was found around 3 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Woodchuck and Irving St.

It is unclear how the person died.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

