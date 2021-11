No. 11 Arizona women’s basketball team continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 78-36 win over Marist in McKale Center on Friday, Nov. 19. “I think this is a good win for us. We’re not back in McKale for a while," Adia Barnes said. "We did start the game off really struggling in the beginning, but I thought after that, this is a really good team when Marist is a great, well-coached team."

