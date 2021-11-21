Warriors' Draymond Green: Available Sunday

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
It has been a horrible two-year stretch for Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson. In the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Thompson, who had been dealing with a strained hamstring, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and missed the full 2019-20 season. Then before the shortened...
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr’s coaching tree had a branch sawed off Sunday. Luke Walton, an assistant on Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-16, was fired Sunday by the Sacramento Kings, 17 games into his third season. Sacramento was 6-11 this season and failed to eclipse .500 in either of his first two seasons.
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
Steve Nash has made no secret that this is an experimental time for his team. The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 106-93. Brooklyn is now 2-3, having lost twice at The Clays. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and company are looking for any spark rotational standpoint. “We...
The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
San Francisco, CA – Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors had another dominating victory. They took down Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves with very little resistance. Everything seemed to be going their way most of the game besides one moment between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. During a timeout,...
The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
LaVar Ball has been a vocal presence in the NBA world ever since it was time for his son, Lonzo Ball, to join the NBA ranks. Yet Lonzo is the eldest of three, meaning the family hype train continued on. The youngest, LaMelo Ball, was a top prospect in the...
San Francisco, CA – The league-leading Golden State Warriors have been in an intriguing situation the last two seasons. Since playing in the NBA Finals in 2019, they’ve received three lottery picks. With those selections, they plucked James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. Lottery picks typically end up on...
The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
Draymond Green is surely not happy with how things turned out for the Golden State Warriors in their game against the Charlotte Hornets. Last night’s result is something that nobody could’ve predicted. The Warriors were on a 7 win streak, and have been performing adroitly but things are pretty unpredictable in NBA. Every game has its champions and, a lesson for the defeated team.
Ja Morant has a massive KD IV collection that could go up against any sneaker afficionado’s stash. So much so, that even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant himself had to shout out the Grizzlies stud for his eye-popping stack. Durant took to Twitter to give his four-word reaction to a...
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
To end a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors will be without four key contributors on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. After a fiery comeback on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. against the Pistons.
