20 Ways to Say Thank You to Anyone, Including Yourself

What you say to yourself, good or bad, can either build you up or tear you down. Take time to reflect on your self-talk, and believe that it can change in positive ways. Negativity from another person is bad enough, but when it comes from your own head, that's rough. Self-talk is what you say to yourself, in your head. It is the monologue running through your mind as you go to work, talk to your boss, have a difficult conversation with a friend, read your Facebook feed or drive through traffic. The content of your self-talk is important because, believe it or not, you are the most influential person, in your head. Yes, other people can certainly influence the way we feel and think, but at the end of the day, we are the ones who accept or reject the messages received from others.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO