ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

20 Ways to Say Thank You to Anyone, Including Yourself

By Margalit Ward
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Tis the season to be thankful. With Thanksgiving upon us and the December holiday season coming up shortly, it’s a wonderful time to remember that we can appreciate the many people in our lives, including ourselves. Often it’s those little moments in life when we take the time to...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
951thebull.com

Taylor: It Doesn’t Have to be Veterans Day to Say “Thank You”

A 12-year Army veteran was the featured speaker Thursday at the Veteran’s Day ceremony in the Charles City Middle School. Joe Taylor, who’s also the middle school principal, says his story of joining the army isn’t anything special, but when he decided to join because he needed money and a way to pay for college, it was a pivotal moment for him nonetheless.
CHARLES CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

How You Talk to Yourself Matters

What you say to yourself, good or bad, can either build you up or tear you down. Take time to reflect on your self-talk, and believe that it can change in positive ways. Negativity from another person is bad enough, but when it comes from your own head, that's rough. Self-talk is what you say to yourself, in your head. It is the monologue running through your mind as you go to work, talk to your boss, have a difficult conversation with a friend, read your Facebook feed or drive through traffic. The content of your self-talk is important because, believe it or not, you are the most influential person, in your head. Yes, other people can certainly influence the way we feel and think, but at the end of the day, we are the ones who accept or reject the messages received from others.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Our Lady of Peace says “thank you” to veterans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’re never too young to learn what veterans mean to our country.  That’s how Our Lady of Peace School feels about Veterans Day. So, they had all grades from preschool to eighth participate in each year’s celebration.  Students made cards, sang songs, and recited poems to thank the veterans they love who […]
WHEELING, WV
Thrive Global

How to Manage Your Energy During Holiday Gatherings

With Thanksgiving approaching in the U.S. — marking the start of a busy holiday season that can bring both joy and stress — we thought it would be a great time to share some of the ways we protect our energy during the holidays. Many of us were unable to be with our families or join social gatherings last year, and as we ease back into a calendar full of holiday gatherings, we may need some extra tools to help us recharge our batteries this year.
FRANCE
Harvard Health

Gratitude Is More Than Just Saying Thank You

Saying thank you is easy. We (mostly) do it every day, without giving it much thought. Someone hands you change at a store, you say thank you. At the bottom of your emails, you write “thanks!” just before adding your name. And next week, at Thanksgiving, however you celebrate the day, you may mention something you’re thankful for — maybe it’s the person taking a walk with you or the table full of amazing pies.
LIFESTYLE
6sqft

24 perfect gifts to say ‘thank you’ to your host

Whether you’re dropping in for dinner or visiting from out of town, a little something for the host lets them know you appreciate their hospitality–and secures your spot on future guest lists. Check out our round-up of treats and treasures for the table and beyond. Photo credit: Ty Mecham/Food52. All...
BROOKLYN, NY
smallbiztrends.com

How to Say Thank You for Supporting My Small Business

As the year edges towards ending and the holiday shopping season in full swing we often forget to send out our thank-you notes to all the customers that have supported our businesses. Especially with only days away for the Small Business Saturday which falls on November 27, 2021, small business owners should not forget their customers that had contributed to their great success. Thank you letters to clients for their business helps in maintaining good relations and communication with them. In this article, we will offer some ideas and creative ways on how to say thank you to customers.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

How I Made Connection a Priority at Thanksgiving

I used to be the stressed-out mom who did everything at Thanksgiving. I cooked while my family watched the morning parade. I cleaned to prepare for visitors. And I thought about the gifts I needed to buy and how I was going to get it all done before Christmas all throughout the day. I went along in this way for years.
CELEBRATIONS
Record-Courier

Voices of Faith: Show grace to all including yourself

This year, the holidays are back! Many of us will be with loved ones. The impulse is to do everything. Spread as much holiday cheer as possible by attending all of the tree lightings, church breakfast events with Santa, and family gatherings. Do it all. Do it now because we can do it now. Do it now because we could not do it last year. Do it now because we may not be as lucky next year.
RELIGION
Dothan Eagle

Murphy: Practice saying thank you

Each of us, throughout the world, should lift up our voices in unison, no matter what the language, and say “Thank you, God, for allowing us to still be among the living; while so many others have lost their lives!”. The pain many of us have suffered by losing our...
RELIGION
ARTnews

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Creative Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Life has been anything but normal lately, so it’s perfectly understandable if some people aren’t entirely focused on the holidays yet. (Spoiler alert: They’re almost here.) Even in the best of times, procrastination over gift shopping is a perennial hazard—which is why the sound of panic buttons being pushed is loudest around December 23. This is less of a problem when buying for kids, since they’re hardly shy about letting you know what they want, but too often that means...
KIDS
The Post and Courier

MIND MATTERS: This Thanksgiving, be sure to thank yourself too

In this time of political pugilism, pandemic pestilence and social stratification, I thought it might be beneficial to just take a step back, look around us and truly assess our ability to be thankful. We still have that capacity in us, do we not?. Shawn Blanc, who writes about productivity...
FESTIVAL
Thrive Global

Let Yourself Be Wild and Free Exactly as You Are

As with many words in the English language, the word “wild” has nuances and different meanings. I want to clarify what I mean by wild since it is a key component of rewilding. Rewilding is a spiritual experience. It is a metaphor Angus and I use to describe the experience...
LIFESTYLE
santaclaritamagazine.com

Simple Ways to be Kind to Yourself

Practicing self-care is good for the mind, body, and spirit. There are several things you can do to put the mind-body connection to work for you. One example is to utilize mindfulness meditation, which can be as simple as remembering to take a deep breath before you answer the phone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
107.3 KFFM

A Camp For Families With Special Kids Says Thank You

Thanks to the community a recent fundraiser for Yakima's Camp Prime Time was a big success. Prime Time officials say they're confident they'll meet their goal. Camp Prime Time is a place for families and kids with special needs. It allows families to have fun at a summer camp while being able to relax in a supportive setting.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy