ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

CCU women take down UNC-Wilmington, move to 4-0 on the season

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuWj4_0d304SEg00

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Senior Aja Blount became the 18th Coastal Carolina women’s basketball player to record 1,000 career points in leading the Chanticleers to the third-straight win over the UNCW Seahawks on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, N.C. With the 73-62 victory, CCU improved to 4-0 for the second time in three years while UNCW fell to 1-3.

Blount totaled 23 points to lead all scorers and 14 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season while classmate Tyra Brown added 20 points. The Seahawks were led by both Micah Hoggatt and Carrie Gross, who recorded 14 points each.

As a team, Coastal shot 49.1 percent from the floor going 27-of-55 while going for a perfect 15-0f-15 from the free-throw line. Coastal continued its dominance on the boards by out-rebounding the Seahawks 39-to-30. UNCW went 22—of-61 for a 36.1 shooting percentage and 9-of-14 for 64.3 percent from the free throw line.

The Seahawks open the contest winning the tip-off and Dejah Carter putting the home team up with the early 2-0 lead. Blount followed up with a jumper in the paint to even the score up at 2-2. UNCW jumped back out front on a pair of free-throws by Hoggatt followed by a Mary McMillan three-pointer to take its largest lead of the game at 7-2.

The two teams played even allowing the Seahawks to take a 13-11 advantage as Blount scored nine of the first 11 points for Coastal. Janeen Camp evened the game up on a layup with Deaja Richardson getting the assist after a UNCW turnover. The opening quarter saw the Chants take their first lead, 18-15, on a three-point jumper by Brown. Jordyn Newsome closed the scoring for Coastal for the 20-17 advantage.

Janeen Camp, Brown, and Blount pushed the CCU lead to nine with three-straight baskets to open the second quarter, forcing the home team to call a timeout to kill the momentum. After a Gross basket and Hoggatt going 1-for-2 at the charity stripe, the Chanticleers would push their advantage to double digits for the first time off baskets by Blount and Shultz which sandwiched two free throws by Janae Camp for the 10-point 32-22 advantage.

The Seahawks would get as close as four twice in the second quarter, as the two teams would go to the intermission with CCU leading 40-33. Blount led all scorers at the break with 15 points and was just one rebound shy of her first double-double of the season while Brown added seven points. UNCW’s Hoggatt led the Seahawks with seven points in the first half.

Coastal began the second half with Brown putting the Chants up nine off a jumper just outside the paint, while UNCW’s Hoggatt followed with her own jumper to cut the lead to 42-35. Coastal would open up the scoring in the third quarter taking a 16-point lead twice, once on a Brown three-point jump shot and again on a fast-break layup by freshman point guard Arin Freeman .

The final period saw the Seahawks battled back cutting the Chants’ lead to seven points before Brown hit four free throws and assisted on two layups to Blayre Shultz in the final seven minutes to keep UNCW at bay. Blount was in and out due to picking up her fourth foul with 4:35 left to play.

Coastal Carolina will return to action on the hardwood on Friday, Nov. 26 and 28, as the Chants will host the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic. CCU will take on UNCG at 2 p.m. ET with ETSU and Gardner-Webb to follow at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Ellis picks up 800th D-1 win, CCU men defeat Valparaiso in the Bahamas, 64-61

NASSAU, Bahamas – Rudi Williams’ three with 22 seconds left carried the Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team to a come-from-behind 64-61 win in the semifinal round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.  The win gave legendary CCU head coach Cliff Ellis his 800th career win as an NCAA Division I coach, becoming just the 13th coach in NCAA history to […]
BASKETBALL
WBTW News13

CCU men’s basketball drops road contest at UNC-Wilmington, 65-53

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and fell 65-53 to UNCW in a defensive-oriented game. The Chants shot 34 percent (19-56) from the floor and that included only knocking down three of their 15 three-point attempts. The cold shooting didn’t stop in the field […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBTW News13

Joey Chestnut has eating contest with Coastal Carolina football players

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — World champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut celebrated with the Coastal Carolina football team this weekend by having an eating contest with three players. In a video posted to the Coastal Carolina Football Facebook page, Chestnut makes an appearance in the team’s locker room, where he takes on several players in a […]
NFL
WBTW News13

McCall ties touchdown record, CCU football wins on senior day, 35-21

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s offense held the ball for over 35 minutes of the game and got five touchdown passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall on its way to a 35-21 home win over Texas State in the final regular-season game at home inside Brooks Stadium on Saturday. The win pushes Coastal’s record to 9-2 overall […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
College Sports
Wilmington, NC
Basketball
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Wilmington, NC
WBTW News13

Blount, Brown lead CCU women past Erskine, 74-24

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior forward Aja Blount scored a game-high 18 points and senior guard Tyra Brown added a season-high 15 points as Coastal Carolina easily defeated an overmatched Erskine College squad on Tuesday night at the HTC Center, 74-24. The win lifted Coastal to a 3-0 start on the season, while Erskine remained 0-2 as this was counted as […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

1K+
Followers
327
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy