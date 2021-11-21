ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gA0x_0d304MBY00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

“I don’t think we can average 90 points,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “A lot of people across the country that have players, their offense is better than their defense right now. We’re one of those teams.”

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love each added 18 points for the Tar Heels.

Purdue led 41-35 at the half and by eight points early in the second half before the Tar Heels went on a run. A 3-pointer by Davis made it 60-59 and Garcia gave UNC its only lead of the game with a long 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 65-64 with about nine minutes left.

But Purdue responded with 10-0 run, going up 74-65 on a 3-point play by Ivey. UNC could not catch them again.

“I think we were resilient,” Ivey said. “There were a couple of times we could have given up and we didn’t. We just kept playing, didn’t give up and just kept playing hard.”

Hubert Davis, who lost for the first time as North Carolina’s coach, said there was a lot his team can take from the game.

“Their toughness, their will and their want-to in the second half I thought was really good. It wasn’t good enough,” he said. “But I was proud of that and I told them that this is a great opportunity for us to learn.”

It was the first game between the two programs since November 1999. North Carolina had won eight straight games in the series dating back to the 1970s.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Armando Bacot, who scored 22 and 24 points in the Tar Heels’ last two games, had trouble getting over and around Purdue’s big men. He finished with just two points in 17 minutes before fouling out.

Purdue: The Boilermakers shot 56% from the floor and made 10 of their 23 attempts from behind the arc.

“To be consistent and advance in the tournament or win a championship in our league, you’re going to have to be a good defensive team,” Painter said. “We’re not going to be able to outscore everybody. The ball doesn’t go in like that.”

Purdue is looking for its first in-season tournament title since November 2016, when it won in Cancun.

FOUL TROUBLE

The teams combined for 36 fouls, but UNC did not go to the line in the first half — the first time that has happened in seven years. The Tar Heels were 10 of 12 in foul shots in the second half.

AN OLD FRIEND

Former Tar Heels coach Roy Williams was in the crowd and got a huge ovation from North Carolina fans who made the trip north when he was shown on the scoreboard in the first half.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays No. 5 Villanova in Sunday’s championship game.

North Carolina: Plays No. 17 Tennessee in a consolation game Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
FLORIDA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Lies Auburn Fans Tell Themselves About Bama Football

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita. Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. SEC Mascots. Starting Alabama Quarterbacks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
North Carolina State
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Dawson Garcia
Person
Matt Painter
Person
Caleb Love
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wnursports.com

Northwestern knocks off UNC in first round of NCAA Tournament

There will be no partying in Chapel Hill this year after the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament. No. 7 Northwestern (14-5, 5-3 B1G) knocked off the three-time reigning national champion No. 8 UNC (13-7, 4-2 ACC) on Friday 2-0 in the first round from Iowa City, IA. Northwestern controlled the pace...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Villanova#Uncasville#Ap#The Hall Of Fame Tip Off
chapelboro.com

No. 6 Purdue Fights Off No. 18 UNC Basketball In High-Scoring Affair

With offenses as talented as those of the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers and No. 18 UNC, defense was optional for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off semifinal game between the two teams Saturday night. Purdue shot a blistering 55.7 percent for the game, including 64.3 percent in the second half, and...
NBA
hope.edu

No. 1-Ranked Women's Basketball Rolls to Tip-Off Tournament Championship

The top-ranked Hope College women's basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 94-41 win over the University Mount Union (Ohio) in the championship game of the Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday at DeVos Fieldhouse. The Flying Dutch averaged 98 points over their first two games after netting 104...
HOLLAND, MI
The Daily Collegian

Behrend women win Tip-Off basketball tournament, other athletic highlights

The Penn State Behrend women’s basketball team won the Tip-Off Tournament with an 85-65 victory over Grove City. Kara Haslett, a senior from Baden, finished the weekend with 36 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals. She was named Tournament MVP. Other scores and highlights from last week:. Men’s...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

UNC-Purdue: Hubert Davis & Players Postgame

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – No. 6 Purdue outscored No. 18 North Carolina by 10 points late after the Tar Heels had taken their first lead with 9:19 to play in handing Hubert Davis his first loss as UNC's head basketball coach with a 93-84 defeat. Dawson Garcia's 3-pointer from the left...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

UNC can't close gap with Purdue, falling 93-84

The Purdue boilermakers have beaten the University of North Carolina Tar Heels 93-84. UNC forward Dawson Garcia lead in scoring, but turnovers stopped the Tar Heels from closing that gap. A strong second half tied the score briefly, but it wasn't enough for UNC to pull ahead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy