ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Suit tossed in CMPD officer-involved, Danquirs Franklin Burger King shooting

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Amx0c_0d304LIp00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that accused a North Carolina police officer of needlessly escalating a 2019 standoff before fatally shooting a Black man.

Senior U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen on Friday threw out the lawsuit filed in June 2020 by Deborah Franklin, the mother of Danquirs Franklin, who was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Wende Kerl outside a Burger King restaurant, news outlets reported.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Danquirs Franklin inside Charlotte Burger King offers new details of deadly encounter with police

The federal lawsuit claimed Kerl panicked, violated her training and “shocked” the other officer on the scene when she opened fire on Franklin outside the restaurant on March 25, 2019.

In his ruling, Mullen said Kerl probably made errors on the day of the shooting. But under the law, the judge said, they were reasonable ones, making Kerl immune to the claims in the lawsuit.

Franklin appeared to be complying with orders to lay down his weapon when Kerl shot him, according to video and a report by District Attorney Spencer Merriweather. However, Merriweather ruled the Franklin shooting was legally justified, saying his office couldn’t prove that Kerl and the Burger King manager didn’t have a reasonable fear for their safety given Franklin’s erratic behavior and the fact that he was armed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Three North Carolina prison officers resign after inmate overdose

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A state agency has initiated an investigation after an inmate at a North Carolina correctional institute died of a suspected overdose amid allegations that officers smuggled drugs into the facility. Authorities said Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Dustin D. Goodson, 31, suffered an apparent overdose on Nov. 12 and was taken to […]
TABOR CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Kinston man injured in drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded Tuesday night to a call that a man had been shot at 1315 Holman St. Officers found 18-year-old Jeffrey Hill Jr. with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The investigation leads officers to believe shots came from a subject in a vehicle driving […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

17-year-old arrested in homicide on Loop St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Greenville County. We previously reported the incident happened at a residence on Loops St. on Nov. 5. 17-year-old Dacorey Dashawn Massey has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Demarcus Martin, who identifies as Marquiisha Lawrence, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cmpd#Ap#District#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Jacksonville Marine charged in death of one-month-old child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville Marine has been arrested and charged in the death of his one-month-old child. Police responded to a medical call at 107 Armstrong Drive on Nov. 15 at 1:21 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders from Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services as well as Onslow County EMS performed life-saving […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police continue investigation into 2020 shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — It has been nearly one year since the murder of Lamarr Jerrod Johnson, and Jacksonville Police Investigators are still actively working to resolve the case to bring closure to the victim’s family and friends. Detectives have conducted several interviews and numerous leads have been exhausted.  “We are still asking assistance from the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy