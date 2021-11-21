ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Woman found dead in cell is jail’s fourth death in 2021

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMXya_0d304Iee00

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a North Carolina jail.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox is the fourth inmate who has died this year at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Cox was found dead on the floor in her cell early Friday while officers were conducting supervision rounds, according to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office news release. The release said she apparently died of natural causes. An autopsy was planned.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate her death.

Cox had been in the Asheville jail since Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Three North Carolina prison officers resign after inmate overdose

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A state agency has initiated an investigation after an inmate at a North Carolina correctional institute died of a suspected overdose amid allegations that officers smuggled drugs into the facility. Authorities said Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Dustin D. Goodson, 31, suffered an apparent overdose on Nov. 12 and was taken to […]
TABOR CITY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville Marine charged in death of one-month-old child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville Marine has been arrested and charged in the death of his one-month-old child. Police responded to a medical call at 107 Armstrong Drive on Nov. 15 at 1:21 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders from Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services as well as Onslow County EMS performed life-saving […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Jacksonville police continue investigation into 2020 shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — It has been nearly one year since the murder of Lamarr Jerrod Johnson, and Jacksonville Police Investigators are still actively working to resolve the case to bring closure to the victim’s family and friends. Detectives have conducted several interviews and numerous leads have been exhausted.  “We are still asking assistance from the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

17-year-old arrested in homicide on Loop St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Greenville County. We previously reported the incident happened at a residence on Loops St. on Nov. 5. 17-year-old Dacorey Dashawn Massey has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Demarcus Martin, who identifies as Marquiisha Lawrence, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Kinston man injured in drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with the Kinston Police Department responded Tuesday night to a call that a man had been shot at 1315 Holman St. Officers found 18-year-old Jeffrey Hill Jr. with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The investigation leads officers to believe shots came from a subject in a vehicle driving […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in South Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:52 p.m. to the crash with reported entrapment, and the highway remained closed as of […]
CONWAY, SC
WNCT

1 in 6 North Carolina adults have gotten COVID-19 booster

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New state data shows more than 1.3 million of the roughly 8.2 million North Carolina adults who qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot — or one in six eligible residents — have gotten the extra protection against a virus that has killed about 775,000 Americans. The information released Wednesday by the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy