Woman found dead in cell is jail’s fourth death in 2021

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a North Carolina jail.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox is the fourth inmate who has died this year at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

Cox was found dead on the floor in her cell early Friday while officers were conducting supervision rounds, according to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office news release. The release said she apparently died of natural causes. An autopsy was planned.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate her death.

Cox had been in the Asheville jail since Oct. 4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.