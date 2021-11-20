larryemma00

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Psychonauts 2 Is Only $30 For Black Friday

Fancy some cerebral espionage from Psychonauts 2 during the Black Friday mania this year? The good news is that Amazon currently has the Xbox and PC game discounted by 50% in the build-up to this weekend's Black Friday, dropping its price from $60 all the way to $30. Keep in mind that Psychonauts 2 is also available to play for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and three-month Ultimate subscriptions are discounted to $25 right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Guide: How To Mute Other Players

Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode brings together players from Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC--and it works surprisingly well. But while the game offers a lot of ways to take on other players, its user interface can be confusing. Some features are a bit hidden within the depths of the menus. One such key button is the one that mutes other players in-match, and without it, you might be subjected to unknown horrors as you're forced to listen to whatever is going on in the lives of your fellow Spartans.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (Nov. 26-30)

Destiny 2's Thanksgiving weekend has kicked off, and now's a great time to be thankful for going Flawless in the highly-competitive Trials of Osiris multiplayer mode. Starting from 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, the pinnacle PvP event features a rotating selection of maps and new gear to earn every weekend, and runs until the weekly reset at the same time the following Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Dev Epic Is Buying Rock Band Studio Harmonix - Report

Fortnite developer Epic Games is buying Guitar Hero and Rock Band developer Harmonix, according to a report from VentureBeat. If confirmed, it would be just the latest big buyout from Epic, which previously acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix and Fall Guys studio Mediatonic. GameSpot has reached out to Epic for...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai Event Cosmetics And Rewards

The first Halo Infinite live event is here, and in Fracture: Tenrai, you'll have a week to earn 30 rewards, including 14 event-exclusive cosmetics, by completing new limited-time challenges. From the coveted Yoroi armor, to new weapon coatings such as Sol Devil, and the unique Yokai helmet, the event acts as an early look at how 343 plans to allow Spartans to stand out from the crowd in the years to come. For now, here's every cosmetic and reward you'll earn if you complete the Fracture: Tenrai event pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite December Crew Pack Is The Cube Assassin From The Sideways

The Fortnite December Crew Pack has been revealed, and for Season 8 veterans, it features a familiar villain. The Cube Assassin, known to show up in the late stages of Sideways Anomalies over the past few months, can soon show up in your locker as the newest Crew Pack skin. The Cube Assassin will be available to all Fortnite Crew members starting on November 30 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Has A Sesame Street Easter Egg

After the early release of Halo Infinite's multiplayer on November 15, players have started to discover easter eggs 343 Industries has hidden throughout the game's many multiplayer maps. One of the latest that has been unearthed is a cute tribute to beloved childrens' TV show Sesame Street, or more specifically its trash can-dwelling character Oscar the Grouch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PSA: The Xbox Mini Fridge Is Loud And Annoying

The Xbox Mini Fridge officially released this week, bringing next-gen style to your drinks and snacks for $100. You get what you pay for, however, and in the case of the Xbox Mini Fridge, that means a cooler that is so loud, it's maddening in most setups. I got mine...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Learn From Grandmasters And Save On This Chess Training Package

Chess has been a popular game for a long time, and there's a good reason for that. It's a game that isn't too terribly challenging to pick up, but it's exceedingly hard to master, with layers upon layers of strategy to learn. If you're looking to improve your chess skills or pick it up for the first time as a new hobby, The Chess Strategy Secrets: 2021 Ultimate Club Players Toolbox Bundle is a good place to start. It gives you everything you'll need to become a solid chess player, and it's on sale for just $43 (Reg. $419) with promo code SAVE15NOV.
LIFESTYLE
Gamespot

Chrono Cross Remake Reportedly Set For Announcement

A remake of the classic PlayStation JRPG appears to be on its way. While it's reportedly being announced by Sony, it might be a multiplatform release rather than a PlayStation exclusive. Last month, VGC reported on claims that PlayStation was going to announce a remake of a "big game" around...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Review

Even in the context of a series that regularly receives criticism for feeling formulaic, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are particularly familiar. As remakes of the fourth-gen titles Diamond and Pearl, these are homages to an era of Pokemon when the series was just starting to settle into a comfortable niche. Not only that, but these are extremely faithful remakes, right down to the visual style and classic combat mechanics. That makes the experience feel downright homey, if not a little deja vu-inducing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

December Xbox Games With Gold Revealed

Microsoft has officially announced December's Xbox Games With Gold lineup following a leak. The leak was spot on, as it turns out. December's Xbox Games With Gold lineup will include The Escapists 2, Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition, Orcs Must Die!, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. The full schedule can be seen below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New World Is Now Even More Of A Grind, And Players Aren't Happy

New World doesn't shy away from the grind, especially when it comes to farming for better gear at max level. But the game's recent Into the Void update made changes to many of New World's elite enemies and elite points of interest (POIs), making the grind even worse. The update...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Resident Evil 4 VR Getting Free Mercenaries Mode In 2022

Resident Evil 4 VR, currently exclusive to Meta's Oculus Quest 2, is getting a free content update in 2022 that will add in the high-requested Mercenaries mode. Meta and Capcom haven't narrowed down a window for when the update will release, but confirmed that work on The Mercenaries for the VR adaptation is currently being worked on. The Mercenaries, like all of the other modes in core Resident Evil games, turns the horror action into a more arcade affair, pitting you against an unending horde of enemies that you need to survive as a countdown to extraction ticks away.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Review In Progress - I Need A Weapon

I could spend all day talking about what makes Halo Infinite great but not necessarily superb, but, when you're in the thick of it, the faults that create that distinction are hard to notice because it's just really fun. While playing, I found myself giggling with murderous glee after successfully wiping an enemy team all on my own; laughing as I nonchalantly chucked a fusion coil and accidentally splattered an unseen player; and roaring support for an ally as they successfully held the line long enough for our team to secure an objective and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The experience of playing Halo Infinite is joyful, and what more can you ask for when it comes to a free-to-play online multiplayer shooter?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's 30th Anniversary Expansion Needs To Be Purchased On Each Platform You Play On

The most recent This Week At Bungie post detailing what's going on in Destiny 2 was much lighter than last week's, but included an important note. Unlike purchasing a season in Destiny 2, the Bungie 30th Anniversary event will not transfer between platforms because it's considered a DLC--so if you purchase it on one platform, like PlayStation 5, it'll only work for you on that platform. It will function as an expansion rather than the free seasonal events like The Dawning or Festival of the Lost.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Highs And Lows Of One Year All Digital

Marching into this new generation, Kurt made a conscious choice to go all-digital with the Xbox Series S and the Playstation 5. And the result has been, well, rather unexpected. Going all-digital can be a troubling prospect for some gamers. No selling/trading in games? No borrowing or lending them? What...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Has "Millions" Of Players, Is Performing Better Than Battlefield 5

Battlefield 2042 has reached "millions" of players already, and the game is pacing ahead of Battlefield V at a similar point in its lifetime, developer DICE has announced. In a blog post announcing forthcoming changes to the military FPS, DICE said, "It's only a few days past our global launch, and there are already millions of you playing Battlefield 2042."
VIDEO GAMES

