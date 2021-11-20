larryemma00

The first Halo Infinite live event is here, and in Fracture: Tenrai, you'll have a week to earn 30 rewards, including 14 event-exclusive cosmetics, by completing new limited-time challenges. From the coveted Yoroi armor, to new weapon coatings such as Sol Devil, and the unique Yokai helmet, the event acts as an early look at how 343 plans to allow Spartans to stand out from the crowd in the years to come. For now, here's every cosmetic and reward you'll earn if you complete the Fracture: Tenrai event pass.
