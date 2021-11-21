TWV production of "Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club" by Boyd and Groce to open 2022 season

The award-winning team who brought "Paradise Park: The Musical" to Theatre West Virginia in 2018 has created a children's show that is based on life in West Virginia.

"Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club," written by award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia's 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May.

Groce is the host and artistic director of "Mountain Stage," a two-hour live music radio program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by National Public Radio. He has performed platinum recordings of classic children's songs for Walt Disney Records Children's Favorites four-volume series.

"Miss Dirt Turtle" was inspired by the children who live in Boyd's working-class neighborhood in Charleston's West Side. Groce said it will likely have a universal appeal to adult and children's audiences.

"Surviving adolescence is hard anywhere, especially in underprivileged neighborhoods," a promotional flyer for the musical states. "Five 10-year-old best friends try to survive a summer of bullies, parents with substance abuse issues, broken homes … crime … social workers … thieves … slumlords … and Poverty.

"When hope is rare, and you are living in a world without solid earth beneath you it is hard to have hope," the release continues. "Especially when there seems to be no path forward.

Five friends try to navigate all these pitfalls in a most unexpected way."

The children began gardening in the yard of "Miss Dirt Turtle," a neighbor they had always thought was a strange, mean old lady.

"Can there be hope in a world that greatly stacks the odds against them? Can five average 10-year-olds, with the help of an Old Head, a social worker and some newly discovered comic book superheroes, find their way to a bright future?

"Like a garden, the seasons of these unlikely heroes slowly change them into who they really are.

"For sure, a seed can’t grow 'til it’s planted in the ground."

The musical acknowledges the experiences of young West Virginians who have grown up under the shadow of addiction and poverty.

Boyd, an acclaimed author, screenwriter and filmmaker, is well-known for exposing the fallacies of stereotypes, even while blatantly acknowledging them. His 1992 film "Paradise Park," which starred Groce, was set in a fictitious West Virginia mobile home court, Paradise Park.

The story followed the dreams of the people who lived in Paradise Park, focusing on their humanity and individuality. The director crushed any idea that residents of Paradise Park could be intelligently classified and dismissed beneath a convenient label.

Boyd and Groce teamed up to write "Paradise Park: The Musical" in 2018, at the request of TWV General Manager Scott Hill, who had bought the rights for the movie.

"Both of us liked musicals, but neither had ever written one," Boyd said on Saturday. "But we thought, 'Hey, let's give this a try.'"

The musical has been hugely successful at Theatre West Virginia.

Boyd had also attended kids' shows at TWV and then attended a few in Charleston.

He confessed that he often finds the 90-minute adult musicals to be "too long."

"Even my work was too long," he added. " I loved these (kids' shows). They were fast. They were over. They were fun.

"I was thinking, 'I might like to get into that.'"

Boyd's own neighborhood kids' garden club inspired the play.

"I live on the West Side of Charleston, in kind of an underprivileged neighborhood, but one that I absolutely adore," explained Boyd. "We started a garden club, Sunflower Garden Club, 11 years ago.

"It just makes us so happy."

As store owners saw Boyd's social media posts about the garden club, they started to donate kids' books. A comic book store owner, knowing Boyd writes graphic novels, also gave him comics.

"I thought, 'If I'm going to give these kids these books, I'd better read them and make sure they're appropriate,'" Boyd explained. "I started reading young adult books, and they were wonderful."

Boyd met with Hill in Charleston to discuss production of children's musicals.

"I (wanted) to get something going with Larry, again," said Boyd. "We've been friends a long time and work well together, and I was sitting right here on my porch, thinking what idea do I want to do?

"I kept thinking, and then it was like, 'Duh. It's right in front of me.'

"(Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club) is about that world that I live in.

"I want a story of hope and joy but also about the dark side of these kinds of communities.

"I've experienced and seen what these kids have to deal with."

Boyd wrote the script and sent it to Groce. Within two hours, Groce had agreed to compose the musical numbers.

"It's really about the need that children have to have a safe place, to grow and learn how to get along in this world," Groce said. "I'm very moved by the innocence of children.

"I have two daughters, and I was taught, when they were little, how children come into the world so hopeful and so ready to do good and to have fun and to learn, but, often times, they don't get that chance.

"That's the subject of the story, and how this group of kids who grew up in a tough place found a safe haven and, through that, they learned a lot about life and about themselves.

"That was touching to me," he added.

While Boyd and Groce worked on the children's musical, Boyd's own West Virginia neighborhood, along with the rest of the world, faced upsetting changes.

"Covid hit, and then the racial horrors that emerged during all of that time," he said, referring to the deaths of Black Americans George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. "That was our total motivation.

"Not only did we have to do this, we have to do this, this year," he explained. "We've got to say something about this.

"When we face tragedy, (everyone asks themselves), what can we do?

"What we do is, we create. And so we wanted to write a show."

Boyd reported that the theme of the show, which has been performed in Charleston, is that "the best way to destroy hate is with love."

Groce said the show will appeal to a wide audience.

"Any group of people, children included, could identify with this story, even if the details of the story don't fit their lives," said Groce. "It touches your heart.

"That's the story. It got to me, and I'm hoping that the story and the songs will get to the people who are watching it, and then give you some hope and give you some satisfaction that things can work out sometimes, even if it doesn't look like they can."

Hill described "Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club" as a "musical written in West Virginia, about West Virginia and produced and performed by West Virginians."

"Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club" opens at Tamarack’s HC Smith Theater on May 19.

TWV will offer eight performances, with limited general seating of 150 per show, on May 19, 20, 21, 22, and 26, 27, 28, 29 in 2022.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each.