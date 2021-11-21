Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs ULM

Fourth Quarter

LSU offense goes three and out backed up to its own goal lin

ULM went double reverse pass down by the goal line and the touchdown pass was just overthrown. Entertaining play but Tigers hold down at the goal line for second time

ULM opens fourth quarter with a hail mary throw converted inside the five yard line.

Third Quarter

Scoring Update: LSU 24, ULM 7

LSU hits on another big play. Max Johnson to Brian Thomas for 42 yards Big plays have been the main source of offense tonight.

Jack Bech goes into the injury tent. Looked to be favoring his leg with a significant limp.

LSU has punted just once on six drives tonight. Offense is moving the ball but has to be frustrating to no end to not capitalize in scoring position

LSU offense turns the ball over on downs after some questionable play calling again in the redzone. Tigers just haven't capitalized when down near the goal line which has been really disappointing.

LSU freshmen really taking over this offense at receiver. Back-to-back grabs for Brian Thomas sets LSU up in the redzone.

Screen passes have worked for LSU offense tonight. Easy completions and lets the receivers really get out and run.

LSU opens the third quarter with a five and six-yard completion to Jack Bech, his third and fourth catches of the day.

Second Quarter

Half: LSU 17, ULM 7

Tigers have had success with big plays, struggled in redzone on offense. Defense has held up well enough aside from one 25-yard touchdown play.

LSU offense goes three and out and Tigers get a booming punt from Avery Atkins down to the 12-yard line.

Scoring Update: LSU 17, ULM 7

A couple of missed tackles and ULM scores from 25 yards out. Game has gone sideways the last minute and change against LSU.

ULM scores from 25 yards out.

LSU goes for the fake punt and Avery Atkins is picked off. Jontre Kirklin just slipped on the route.

A sack on second down loses nine and stalls an LSU drive. Jontre Kirklin makes a nice grab in traffic but is short and Tigers will punt.

Another strong stand by the defense, allowing one first down before forcing a fourth punt. LSU can really put this away with a good drive here.

Scoring Update: LSU 17, ULM 0

This is the Malik Nabers game. 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown. 4 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown for the true freshman.

LSU defense has allowed one long drive but have held ULM to 6 yards on 10 plays on the other three drives. Defense forces another three-and-out.

Scoring Update: LSU 10, ULM 0

LSU can't convert as the Tigers squander a second redzone opportunity. This time York makes the field goal.

Nice ball by Max Johnson that can't be hauled in by Devonta Lee. Looks like it was just a good play by the defensive back to knock it out of Lee's hands.

LSU pounding the middle of the field with Tyrion Davis-Price as Tigers down to the nine yard line.

Call overturned. Ward stepped out at the 33-yard line. Two touchdowns now that have not counted for the Tigers.

Jay Ward pick six to open the second quarter. Tigers lead 13-0 but the play is under review.

First Quarter

Holding call on third down will set ULM back. Will bring an end to the first quarter.

And Cade York misses the field goal. ULM will take over at the 26-yard line. York has missed 3-of-6 field goals after starting 8-of-8 on the season.

Uhm the most unconventional touchdown just occurred. Johnson fumbles the snap, recovers it, gets off the ground and throws it for a touchdown.

Max Johnson carving up one of the worst pass defenses in the country. 7-for-7 start for 107 yards as LSU reaches the redzone

Johnson completes a 17-yard pass to Devonta Lee and then hits Nabers for 21 yards. Nabers off to a really nice start. Three catches for 76 yards in the first quarter.

Penalties hurt the defense on that drive but secondary also giving plenty of cushion to allow for some of that success up front.

ULM goes for it on 4th-and-goal from the two and the pass is off the mark. Better placement and it's a touchdown but LSU survives a scare down by the goal line

LSU with three huge penalties on this drive that have kept Warhawks drive alive. ULM gets to 3rd-and-goal from the 1 yard line and is stuffed by Neil Farrell.

Jaquelin Roy jumps offsides to help the Warhawks get out of a third and short jam. ULM driving inside the LSU 30 yard line on its second drive. Having a lot of success with the RPO on this drive.

ULM able to move the chains for the first time tonight on a third down curl route that picks up nine yards.

Scoring Update: LSU 7, ULM 0

Great call to hit Malik Nabers for a screen that goes 48 yards. Two plays later, Max Johnson keeps it himself for a touchdown.

Johnson hits Nabers for a 48-yard catch and run on a nice screen play call. Tigers inside the Warhaks five yard line.

Kardell Thomas does in fact start at right guard and Garrett Dellinger at left tackle.

Clark gets some pressure on Rodriguez to force a three and out for ULM on its first possession. LSU offense takes over at the 35-yard line.

Warhawks open with a four yard carry to begin the game before Damone Clark swallows up a second down play.

Pregame

LSU won the toss and deferred. Tigers will kickoff to start the game.

Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas took snaps with the first team offense, hinting the former five-star recruit is in line for his first career start.

Safety Sage Ryan didn't go through warmups but Orgeron did say the freshman would be available for the game. Could be some management.

For what it's worth, Micah Baskerville listed as a projected starter. Ed Orgeron called him a game time decision on Thursday.

Shea Dixon of 247sports is reporting that freshman QB Garrett Nussmeier has the flu and is unavailable tonight. Nussmeier was never going to play tonight anyway as Orgeron said this week he's elected to preserve his redshirt season.

LSU is looking to make it 34 straight in state wins tonight against a ULM team that ranks towards the bottom of the country in both offense and defensive stats.

The offense is moving back to Max Johnson under center, who should not have many problems orchestrating a better effort through the air than the last two weeks suggest. LSU's passing offense has really struggled to get much going whether it's Johnson or freshman Garrett Nussmeier manning the offense.

Jack Bech has been the most reliable option to this point and should continue to see opportunities, though Jaray Jenkins, Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers have also had their moments to shine.

On defense, the Tigers schematic change to more 3-4 defensive schemes with additional blitzing has the unit playing the best football of the season. LSU has pressured 45 times over the last two weeks in close losses to the Crimson Tide and Arkansas, in large part because of the scheme change.

Again facing a ULM offense that has had trouble finding consistency at the quarterback position, there's a lot to love about this matchup for the LSU defense. With linebacker Micah Baskerville questionable, look for Damone Clark and Mike Jones Jr. to carry a heavy load of the snaps.

"We weren't playing the run in our 4-3 and I talked to Lane Kiffin and he said 'Coach you're playing the same thing every time,'" Ed Orgeron said Thursday. "I said 'I know.' It just sparked and the 3-4 stuff is the stuff I ran with Pete [Carroll] and Dave [Aranda] so the players knew it. We came in and put it in and it's worked fantastic. We're playing the best defense we've played in a while."

The Tigers arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m.