Motorcyclist dead following Friday night McKinney Street crash

A 33-year-old motorcyclist died Friday night following a crash on East McKinney Street, according to Denton police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the crash was reported at 7:44 p.m. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. She said a preliminary investigation showed he was traveling eastbound on McKinney when the motorcycle went down near Laney Circle “for an unknown reason,” with another vehicle then striking it.

Cunningham said the police report did not specify an exact timeline of the crash, though the motorcyclist ended up lying near the middle of the roadway. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 33-year-old Anthony Minich, of Denton, died at 7:52 p.m. from blunt trauma.

All lanes of McKinney Street were closed at Trinity Road for hours, opening back up at about 1:30 a.m. The crash marks the 18th fatal crash of the year, with 21 deaths among them.

Other reports

1100 block of Dallas Drive — A 28-year-old man was arrested on three charges Friday morning after he allegedly refused to leave a bar, shouted obscenities and caused minor injuries to two officers, according to a police report.

Police arrived at a bar in the area at about 1:22 a.m., after staff reported the man wouldn’t leave. Officers found him “highly agitated,” repeatedly yelling obscenities and screaming, “I’m rich!” The report states, he got on the ground and jumped back up. Officers detained him as he continued to yell and became physically combative, leading to a stun gun being used on him.

The man was placed into handcuffs and needed to be physically forced into the vehicle, the report states. He declined treatment from medics and allegedly continued to yell at and pull away from officers as he was led into the city jail. Two officers were injured in the incident, though neither required treatment.

The man allegedly denied he had been drinking. He was arrested on charges of non-alcohol public intoxication, assault of public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.

3400 block of Joyce Lane — A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly led officers on an 8-mile pursuit through Denton, according to a police report.

The pursuit initially began after officers responded to a caller’s concern of an overdose, with the man allegedly unresponsive in a vehicle at an apartment complex. Medics arrived and tried to get his attention, at which point he gained consciousness, shook his head at them and began driving away, the report states.

Officers followed the man as he allegedly sped out of the parking lot and led them on an 8-mile chase, during which he ran red lights and stop signs, drove in two lanes and continued for several miles after his vehicle’s right front tire fell off.

He eventually stopped on an Interstate 35 service road and was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Police also learned he had two active arrest warrants out of Arlington, one for criminal trespass and one for property theft.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.

From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.