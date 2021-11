UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team continues its road swing this week with a pair of games at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. A win against the Cowboys would earn the River Hawks their first ever 3-0 start since 2012-13. It would also mark the team's first ever win against a Big 12 opponent. A win against CCSU would mark the second straight for UMass Lowell in that series.

LOWELL, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO