Going into this week you would think TCU has the upper hand over Kansas. But, Kansas had a surprising victory over Texas. No one expected it. Honestly, all across the Big 12 has been a roller coaster of games from this past weekend. Kansas has nothing to lose, so they are doing whatever it takes to win ball games. I wouldn’t be surprised if these Jayhawks still have high emotions from last week. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jayhawks come to Fort Worth and punch TCU right in the mouth. Kansas has made some changes in the line up recently. It is testing trails for them. Kansas is going to bring the fight, so we will see how it plays out.

