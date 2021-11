BUFFALO, N.Y. — After spending more than a decade scouting locations for a new North Buffalo/Kenmore branch, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara has found what it needs. The YMCA has bought a seven-acre parcel at 1984 Elmwood Ave., in North Buffalo for $2.4 million, according to Nov. 23 documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The land had been owned by Uniland Development Co. and is part of a 20-acre swath of real estate Uniland has been redeveloping.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO