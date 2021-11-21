No. 20 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- After falling behind 23-7 at halftime, North Carolina fought its way back but ultimately couldn't leave Heinz Field with the upset victory over Pittsburgh, losing 30-23 in overtime. After a dismal offensive performance in the first half that included 120 yards of total offense and Sam Howell getting sacked five times, the team flipped a switch on both sides of the ball. Behind its star quarterback, the North Carolina offense scored 16 points and gained 265 yards. The defense was able to shut Pitt and its star quarterback Kenny Pickett out in the second half after getting picked apart in the first two quarters. A plethora of mistakes cost the Tar Heels, very much including 105 penalty yards. On the last offensive drive, a mistimed snap and a false start prevented the Tar Heels from being able to punch the ball in and take the lead. A dropped interception took away a final shot to win the game in regulation. In overtime, with the rain pouring down, the Tar Heels's offense wasn't able to muster anything.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO