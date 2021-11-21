ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home at last: Islanders play opener at new UBS Arena

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders’ long wait is finally over. Nearly four...

Islanders Continue Limping Toward UBS Arena Opening, Fall To Lightning In ECF Rematch

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a tiebreaking goal and a fight, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Monday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Mathieu Joseph, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos. The defending Stanley Cup champions...
Mathew Barzal on Islanders' new UBS Arena: 'It absolutely blew me away'

An early group worked with the goalies for about 20 minutes before the Islanders began Thursday’s practice. That’s the typical routine. What wasn’t usual, though, was having the rest of the players line the team’s bench to watch, or having injured defenseman Ryan Pulock, on crutches, remain there to watch the full session.
Welcome to UBS Arena: Eight awesome innovations at the New York Islanders' new barn

The wait is finally over for the New York Islanders and their fans. After starting the season with 13 straight games on the road, the Islanders (5-6-2) hit the ice for their first game at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. They host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 20, as the $1.1 billion state-of-the-art building opens its doors to hockey fans.
Islanders skate at UBS Arena for first time

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders skated at UBS Arena for the first time, two days before the first game at their new home, against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. "It's pretty surreal, to be honest," Islanders captain Anders Lee said after practice Thursday. "A lot of guys have been here a long time, and a lot of talk about a lot of different things, different arenas and half-seasons in places. It's just always one of those conversation points you have, and now that it's here it's almost a little surreal.
Islanders-Flames at UBS Arena a nod to opening game at Nassau Coliseum

Longtime Islanders observers spotted the historical mirroring immediately. The Flames again were the opponent for an Islanders arena opening. On Saturday, the Islanders christened the $1.1 billion UBS Arena against Calgary before a sellout crowd of 17,250. On Oct. 7, 1972, the Islanders and Flames (based in Atlanta), both new to the NHL, played the first game in each franchise’s history at Nassau Coliseum.
Islanders open UBS Arena with energy but can't make comeback in loss to Flames

The $1.1 billion UBS Arena delivered on its promise of being the state-of-the-art home the Islanders have long sought. That’s great for the franchise’s long-term outlook. Short term, things are a little murky as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite a makeshift lineup, the Islanders were energized in...
NYHN Daily: UBS Arena Open, Islanders COVID List Grows & More

The New York Islanders played their first-ever game at UBS Arena, their new home, on Saturday. The Islanders did not get the result they were looking for on one of the most important nights for the franchise, but they showcased a battle mentality that had been missing for quite some time. The Islanders added a few players to the COVID protocol list prior to puck drop but the players inserted into the lineup played rather strong.
Islanders hold pregame ceremony in UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders held a 15-minute ceremony prior to the first game at UBS Arena against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Emceed by Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Jiggs McDonald, the Islanders started the ceremony by honoring former owner Charles Wang, who died of lung cancer in 2018. Wang tried multiple ways to build a new arena during his time as owner (2000-18) but was unsuccessful.
Sights and Stories from Opening Weekend at UBS Arena

A look back at some of the sights and sounds that stood out at the Opening Weekend of UBS Arena. There's no place like home. This past weekend, the New York Islanders opened their state of the art new venue, UBS Arena at Belmont Park - a milestone 30 years in the making.
Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
Colorado Avalanche escape Vancouver with a 4-2 victory

After another extended break filled with terrible injury updates the Colorado Avalanche headed to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of keeping their recent momentum alive against the hapless Vancouver Canucks. After a quick start the Avalanche took half of the game off before finding enough firepower to get the job done and seal a 4-2 victory.
