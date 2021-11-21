Home at last: Islanders play opener at new UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders skated at UBS Arena for the first time, two days before the first game at their new home, against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. "It's pretty surreal, to be honest," Islanders captain Anders Lee said after practice Thursday. "A lot of guys have been here a long time, and a lot of talk about a lot of different things, different arenas and half-seasons in places. It's just always one of those conversation points you have, and now that it's here it's almost a little surreal.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO