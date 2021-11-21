ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Colgate Shocks Syracuse in the Dome

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago
Colgate used red-hot shooting from the outside and timely offensive rebounds to shock Syracuse 100-85 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. It was Colgate's first win a Syracuse since 1962. With the loss, the Orange dropped to 2-1 on the season, while the Raiders improved to 3-2. Syracuse is next in action in the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas. The Orange faces VCU in its first game of the event, which takes place on Wednesday, November 24th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Early, the game looked like it would be a cake walk for Syracuse. The Orange jumped out to a 22-5 lead in the first seven minutes of the game. Colgate then got hot from the outside, at one point making eight out of 10 three points attempts over a stretch that got the Raiders back into the game. Colgate closed out the first half on a 41-21 run.

In the second half, Colgate hit the offensive glass, continued to shoot well from the outside and got enough defensive stops to keep Syracuse at bay. The Orange played catchup throughout the half, with the Raiders making a big shot or getting a big rebound every time Syracuse tried to make a run.

Jack Ferguson and Nelly Cummings combined for 43 points and 12 three pointers for Colgate. Cummings added seven assists as well. Overall, the Raiders made 18 three points and shot 45.7% from the field while outrebounding Syracuse 44-34.

Joe Girard led Syracuse with a game high 27 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds. Buddy Boeheim added 19 points for the Orange. Syracuse made just seven of 23 three-pointers.

