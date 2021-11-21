ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker makes history in Syracuse’s 41-17 loss at NC State

By Erik Columbia
 4 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — There were two things #OrangeNation wanted to see Saturday down in Raleigh: Sean Tucker break the program’s single season rushing record, and SU get their sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible.

Only one of those things happened.

Tucker breaks Syracuse’s single season rushing record

And it took longer than many expected. After starting the game with –3 rushing yards against the Wolfpack, Tucker broke Joe Morris’s record with a 17-yard rush in the second quarter. He followed that up with a 55-yard touchdown to cut SU’s deficit to seven. But that is when the wheels started to fall off for Syracuse.

On the ensuing kickoff, Zonovan Knight took the kickoff back 97-yards for the score. Tack on an interception returned for a touchdown earlier in the game and a Christopher Toudle 14-yard strike to Devin Leary with eight seconds left, and Syracuse found themselves down 28-7 at the half.

Shrader added a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter. The 48-yard score was part of a 70-yard rushing effort for the Mississippi State transfer, but Shrader only managed 63 yards passing on 8-20 attempts against NC State.

Tucker eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark with 109 vs the ‘Pack, but Syracuse was outgained 399-236 in the game.

Josh Black left the game in the first half with an upper body injury. The senior defensive lineman could be seen on the telecast in a sling on the sideline.

Leary threw for 303 yards, 2 touchdowns to lead NC State to their eighth win.

Syracuse has one final shot at earning a bowl berth next week when they host Pittsburgh on Senior Day.

