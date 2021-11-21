ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Falls at NC State

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago
Three huge plays went NC State's way and that was enough to knock off Syracuse 41-17 on Saturday. Despite Sean Tucker setting Syracuse's single season rushing record and having a strong game, the Orange struggled to consistently move the ball. Then, defensive and special teams touchdowns gave NC State enough of a cushion to cruise to victory.

Sean Tucker ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, but had just 14 carries on the night. Garrett Shrader was just 8/20 passing the ball for 63 yards and an interception. He ran for 70 yards and a score, however. NC State quarterback Devin Leary had a strong game with 303 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader tried to connect on a slant over the middle. NC State linebacker Drake Thomas jumped in front of the pass, picked it off and took it all the way to the end zone for a pick six. Tucker would answer with a 55-yard touchdown run, but the Wolfpack would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to push the lead back to two scores.

A long pass play would then set up a late first half touchdown to expand NC State's lead to 28-7 at the half. The Wolfpack would coast for the remainder of the game as Syracuse would not seriously threaten the rest of the way.

The loss drops Syracuse to 5-6 (2-5) on the season while NC State improves to 8-3 (5-2).

After improving to 5-4 on the season with three games remaining, the Orange has dropped two in a row. There is one game left on the schedule and it will be the last chance to clinch bowl eligibility. Syracuse hosts #18 Pittsburgh in the Dome on Saturday, November 27th. The start time for that game is expected to be announced on Sunday.

Curtis Harper Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse defensive tackle Curtis Harper has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals. Harper had nine tackles and one sack during the 2021 season. He finished his Orange career with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Harper has one year of eligibility remaining. While not a starter,...
Five Takeaways: VCU 67 Syracuse 55

My five takeaways from Syracuse's loss to VCU in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Cole Swider did not seem to miss during the exhibition games and reports out of training camp were that Swider was shooting at a very high level. That has not come to fruition in the regular season so far, and against VCU was 0-7 from beyond the arc. He is now just 3-22 from three point range on the season, for a whopping 13.6%. He is a much better shooter than that, and he will break out of this slump to start the season. Syracuse needs him to sooner rather than later, however. Swider is an extremely important player for the Orange as he helps space the floor and keeps teams from focusing on Buddy. They will not win many games with him shooting like that. I think it is as much mental as it is physical at this point. He needs to see the ball go through the net a few times to get his confidence back.
Sean Tucker Expects to Return to Syracuse in 2022

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker said during media availability on Tuesday that he expects to return to the Orange for the 2022 season. "I believe a lot I'm going to be here," Tucker said. The single season rushing yards record holder at Syracuse added that he expects to discuss...
Chris Elmore to Redshirt, Return for 2022

One of Syracuse football's most well liked players within the program and amongst the fan base will return for the 2022 season, head coach Dino Babers said during his weekly press conference on Monday. Starting tight end/fullback Chris Elmore, who has missed games in 2021 due to injury and other undisclosed reasons, will not play in the regular season finale' but that will allow him to redshirt and return next season. The 2022 campaign will be Elmore's sixth with the Orange.
Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Pittsburgh

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh. Sign-up for a premium subscription for access to exclusive insider content. Join the AllSyracuse.com forum and discuss the latest with the Orange. Join the free daily AllSyracuse.com newsletter and get Orange news delivered right to your inbox.
Foster, Mason Enrolling at Syracuse in January

Syracuse defensive back commit Dom Foster and linebacker commit Mekhi Mason will be enrolling in January, they told All Syracuse. Foster first stated publicly he was enrolling early during episode 18 of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast (embedded below), and then announced the news on his Instagram page on Monday. Mason said in a text message he would be enrolling early.
Sean Tucker Not Named Doak Walker Award Finalist

The finalists were announced on Tuesday for the Doak Walker Award, and Sean Tucker was not among them. Three players were named as finalists, and they include Kenneth Walker of Michigan State, Breece Hall of Iowa State and Tyler Badie of Missouri. Walker's inclusion was almost a given, but Tucker's...
Battle 4 Atlantis: Breaking Down Syracuse's Potential Matchups, Schedule

IF SYRACUSE BEATS VCU (WINNER'S BRACKET) Game 2: Syracuse would play the winner of Baylor vs Arizona State. That game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 25th. Game 3 Scenario 1: If Syracuse beats either Baylor or Arizona State, the Orange would play either Michigan State, Loyola, Auburn or UConn in the championship game. The two winners of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the winner of that game would play Syracuse. The title game tips at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26th.
Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The phrase “every game counts” couldn’t be more true for the Orange at this point in the season. Syracuse(5-5) is taking on the stout #20NC State Wolfpack(7-3) this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. After last week’s tragic loss to Louisville, 41-3, the Orange are looking for ways to rectify their abysmal performance. With the Orange being only one win away from becoming bowl eligible, the games are not getting any easier. A win over NC State would prove beneficial being that the Orange finish out the season against #18 PITT. For the Orange to win this game, they have to do it in a multitude of ways. However, honing in on what makes them tick is what will win them this game.
Sean Tucker Sets Syracuse Single Season Rushing Record

Sean Tucker entered Saturday's game at NC State just 10 yards shy of tying Syracuse football's single season rushing record, which has been held by Joe Morris since 1979. Tucker needed just 11 to break the record. He did just that in the first half against the Wolfpack to become the Orange's single season rushing record holder, breaking the 42 year old mark. Safe to say Tucker is pleased with this development.
Stefon Thompson: NC State & Loss to Louisville

Coming off the heels of a blowout loss last week to Louisville, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said practice would be “interesting” come Tuesday. Such a response can draw a negative sword of attention to the locker room at the fear of extra conditioning or the constant whistle blowing to up-downs. However, the word “interesting” used by Babers was simply to get his team back in gear.
Colgate Shocks Syracuse in the Dome

Colgate used red-hot shooting from the outside and timely offensive rebounds to shock Syracuse 100-85 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. It was Colgate's first win a Syracuse since 1962. With the loss, the Orange dropped to 2-1 on the season, while the Raiders improved to 3-2. Syracuse is next in action in the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas. The Orange faces VCU in its first game of the event, which takes place on Wednesday, November 24th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Jason Simmons: NC State & Coming off Injury

Missing a game due to injury is never something you want to happen as an athlete. A sprained ankle kept Syracuse safety Jason Simmons sidelined for three weeks. Simmons exited early on the first drive against Virginia Tech and has been nursing the injury sense. Simmons was limited against Louisville but is now fully healed, he said.
Highlights & Recap: Colgate 100 Syracuse 85

The Syracuse Orange had won 54-straight games against the Colgate Raiders, dating back to Feb. 24, 1962. The last time Syracuse lost to Colgate, Jim Boeheim was a redshirt freshman for the Orange. How the time changes. "We did a terrible job of adjusting,” head coach Jim Boeheim said. “Overall...
Josh Black Discusses his Final Games as an Orange

The Orange have two more games left of the regular season, hoping to get at least one more win to clinch a bowl berth. After six years on the Syracuse football team, senior defensive lineman is playing in his final two games as an Orange. After winning the Camping World Bowl back in 2018, he hopes to get another chance at a bowl trophy before his college football career comes to an end.
Syracuse Cross Country Competes at NCAA Championships

The men and women's teams headed down to Tallahassee Saturday for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, hosted by Florida State. The men’s team ran to their rank, 19th, leading to their best finish at NCAA’s since 2017. Senior Joe Dragon led the Orange along the 10,000-meter course placing...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Colgate

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Colgate (1-2) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 20th. Series History: Syracuse and Colgate have met 172 times before this matchup. The Orange holds a 127-45 series advantage, including 54 consecutive wins. The last Colgate win came in 1962 when the Raiders knocked off the Orange 67-63 in Syracuse. After appearing on the schedule every year since 1993, Colgate did not play Syracuse last season due to the pandemic. The first meeting was in 1902, with Syracuse coming out on top 33-8.
AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

