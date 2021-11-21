Syracuse Falls at NC State

Three huge plays went NC State's way and that was enough to knock off Syracuse 41-17 on Saturday. Despite Sean Tucker setting Syracuse's single season rushing record and having a strong game, the Orange struggled to consistently move the ball. Then, defensive and special teams touchdowns gave NC State enough of a cushion to cruise to victory.

Sean Tucker ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, but had just 14 carries on the night. Garrett Shrader was just 8/20 passing the ball for 63 yards and an interception. He ran for 70 yards and a score, however. NC State quarterback Devin Leary had a strong game with 303 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader tried to connect on a slant over the middle. NC State linebacker Drake Thomas jumped in front of the pass, picked it off and took it all the way to the end zone for a pick six. Tucker would answer with a 55-yard touchdown run, but the Wolfpack would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to push the lead back to two scores.

A long pass play would then set up a late first half touchdown to expand NC State's lead to 28-7 at the half. The Wolfpack would coast for the remainder of the game as Syracuse would not seriously threaten the rest of the way.

The loss drops Syracuse to 5-6 (2-5) on the season while NC State improves to 8-3 (5-2).

After improving to 5-4 on the season with three games remaining, the Orange has dropped two in a row. There is one game left on the schedule and it will be the last chance to clinch bowl eligibility. Syracuse hosts #18 Pittsburgh in the Dome on Saturday, November 27th. The start time for that game is expected to be announced on Sunday.