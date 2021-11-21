ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington and Oregon expand eligibility for COVID booster shots

By Margo Cady
 4 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup expanded eligibility of COVID-19 booster shots to anyone 18 and older on Saturday.

The decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved eligibility for the age group on Friday, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approving the decision afterwards.

The Workgroup then reviewed the findings Friday night and Saturday morning, affirming the decisions on Saturday, according to a release from Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s office.

Both Washington and Oregon have expanded eligibility a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines under the following guidelines:

  • Adults age 50 and older, or those 18 and older living in a long-term care facility, should receive a booster dose
  • Those 18 through 49 may receive a booster dose

“As we head into winter, we want to make sure to have as much protection against COVID as we can,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “Now that boosters are available to all adults, we hope everyone will take advantage of them.”

The Washington Department of Health has online resources for scheduling vaccinations here, or you can call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

“Vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic,” said Oregon Governor Kat Brown. “I’m committed to ensuring our most vulnerable Oregonians are protected from COVID-19, and ensuring equitable access to boosters and the extra layer of protection they provide.”

The Oregon Health Authority has online resources for COVID-19 here.

