South Dakota falters in season finale at North Dakota State

FARGO — It didn’t seem like it could get any worse for South Dakota, but North Dakota State needed just one fake handoff to slide the entire Coyotes defense out of position.

Bison wide receiver Christian Watson took a handoff on an end-around, shot toward the sideline, evaded Coyotes tacklers both in front of him and behind, and cut back toward the middle of the field. No one could catch him. No Coyotes defenders were even close. He scored easily, pushing the score to 28-0 with 12 minutes to play in the first half.

South Dakota wouldn’t score that many points all game.

“​​They're a really hard team to beat and when you let them get separated from you like we did in the first half, it's really tough to come back," Coyotes head coach Bob Nielsen said.

With a chance to take their share of the programs’ first-ever Missouri Valley Football Conference title, the Coyotes were played out of the game in just 18 minutes in an eventual 52-24 loss. Arguably less.

USD turned a 24-yard run from Nate Thomas on their first drive into a turnover-on-downs. North Dakota State turned their next 12 plays into a touchdown. They needed just eight more to make it 28-0.

Saturday was perhaps the biggest game in the Coyotes’ 13-year history in Division I football, but USD didn’t give themselves a chance. Carson Camp completed 21 of 27 passes yet gained just 196 yards (two touchdown passes). Thomas only rushed for 60 yards total after 28 on his first two attempts.

The Coyotes defense has been dominant against the run all year, and North Dakota State totaled 300 yards on the ground.

Since 2010, just one of South Dakota’s trips to the FargoDome was close, a 24-21 win in 2015.

“We didn't play everyone in the league, but without question in my opinion they're the best team in the league,” Nielson said. “They deserved to win today, and they deserved to win the league."

No South Dakota players were made available after the game.

USD entered Saturday already a likely playoff team coming off one of the biggest wins in recent program history, a win that justified the “belief” that South Dakota had all season in a much-improved year. When Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson sent the offense out on fourth down on the Coyotes’ first drive, it seemed too early to be a game-and-momentum changing play. Plus, Thomas was running well, and it seemed like a good bet.

Thomas just had to gain one yard, but instead was pushed back for a loss. North Dakota State skipped off the field in celebration and by the time the offense marched on, the energy was all theirs.

First with the short plays: NDSU used 10 to 15-yard plays to string together first downs on a 12-play drive that Bison running back TaMerick Williams finished off with a one-yard score.

Then with the long ones: A 75-yard pass from NDSU quarterback Cam Miller to wide receiver Phoenix Sproles the first play of the next drive. Another six-play drive made it 21-0. The Coyotes fumbled. Then a single play the next time NDSU got the ball made it 28-0.

“Every one of those…” Nielsen said, trailing off. “There was a bunch of things early. We turned the ball over on downs, we've been really good against big plays all year and we gave up two big plays in the first half.”

South Dakota mustered a field goal before the end of the half. Then Carter Bell turned a Coyotes stop into a 47-yard punt return touchdown to make the score 28-10. But even as USD quarterback Carson Camp’s side-armed 40-yard throw to Mike Mansaray gave the Coyotes their second third-quarter touchdown, the Bison already packed another 17 points around it by the time 34 seconds were gone in the fourth quarter.

Camp threw his first interception of the game, and with just over 13 minutes to go in the game, the Coyotes defense were in another bad position. NDSU ran it down to the goal line and USD linebacker Jack Cochrane, who had defended a pass on the left side of the field, made his way over to the right side.

The Bison picked that side, a handoff to running back Kobe Johnson, and though Cochrane dove, Johnson’s dove towards the goal line quicker. Johnson’s touchdown made it 52-17 and Cochrane stayed on his knees. Outside linebacker Jacob Matthew walked over to him and helped him up, patting him on the back as he made his way back towards the middle of the field. He put his hands on his hips and looked up.

