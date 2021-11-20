ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

South Dakota falters in season finale at North Dakota State

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qmzd_0d301JiQ00

FARGO — It didn’t seem like it could get any worse for South Dakota, but North Dakota State needed just one fake handoff to slide the entire Coyotes defense out of position.

Bison wide receiver Christian Watson took a handoff on an end-around, shot toward the sideline, evaded Coyotes tacklers both in front of him and behind, and cut back toward the middle of the field. No one could catch him. No Coyotes defenders were even close. He scored easily, pushing the score to 28-0 with 12 minutes to play in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgVNM_0d301JiQ00

South Dakota wouldn’t score that many points all game.

“​​They're a really hard team to beat and when you let them get separated from you like we did in the first half, it's really tough to come back," Coyotes head coach Bob Nielsen said.

With a chance to take their share of the programs’ first-ever Missouri Valley Football Conference title, the Coyotes were played out of the game in just 18 minutes in an eventual 52-24 loss. Arguably less.

USD turned a 24-yard run from Nate Thomas on their first drive into a turnover-on-downs. North Dakota State turned their next 12 plays into a touchdown. They needed just eight more to make it 28-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfjzt_0d301JiQ00

Saturday was perhaps the biggest game in the Coyotes’ 13-year history in Division I football, but USD didn’t give themselves a chance. Carson Camp completed 21 of 27 passes yet gained just 196 yards (two touchdown passes). Thomas only rushed for 60 yards total after 28 on his first two attempts.

The Coyotes defense has been dominant against the run all year, and North Dakota State totaled 300 yards on the ground.

Since 2010, just one of South Dakota’s trips to the FargoDome was close, a 24-21 win in 2015.

“We didn't play everyone in the league, but without question in my opinion they're the best team in the league,” Nielson said. “They deserved to win today, and they deserved to win the league."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqJZj_0d301JiQ00

No South Dakota players were made available after the game.

USD entered Saturday already a likely playoff team coming off one of the biggest wins in recent program history, a win that justified the “belief” that South Dakota had all season  in a much-improved year. When Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson sent the offense out on fourth down on the Coyotes’ first drive, it seemed too early to be a game-and-momentum changing play. Plus, Thomas was running well, and it seemed like a good bet.

Thomas just had to gain one yard, but instead was pushed back for a loss. North Dakota State skipped off the field in celebration and by the time the offense marched on, the energy was all theirs.

First with the short plays: NDSU used 10 to 15-yard plays to string together first downs on a 12-play drive that Bison running back TaMerick Williams finished off with a one-yard score.

Then with the long ones: A 75-yard pass from NDSU quarterback Cam Miller to wide receiver Phoenix Sproles the first play of the next drive. Another six-play drive made it 21-0. The Coyotes fumbled. Then a single play the next time NDSU got the ball made it 28-0.

“Every one of those…” Nielsen said, trailing off. “There was a bunch of things early. We turned the ball over on downs, we've been really good against big plays all year and we gave up two big plays in the first half.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlDEU_0d301JiQ00

South Dakota mustered a field goal before the end of the half. Then Carter Bell turned a Coyotes stop into a 47-yard punt return touchdown to make the score 28-10. But even as USD quarterback Carson Camp’s side-armed 40-yard throw to Mike Mansaray gave the Coyotes their second third-quarter touchdown, the Bison already packed another 17 points around it by the time 34 seconds were gone in the fourth quarter.

Camp threw his first interception of the game, and with just over 13 minutes to go in the game, the Coyotes defense were in another bad position. NDSU ran it down to the goal line and USD linebacker Jack Cochrane, who had defended a pass on the left side of the field, made his way over to the right side.

The Bison picked that side, a handoff to running back Kobe Johnson, and though Cochrane dove, Johnson’s dove towards the goal line quicker. Johnson’s touchdown made it 52-17 and Cochrane stayed on his knees. Outside linebacker Jacob Matthew walked over to him and helped him up, patting him on the back as he made his way back towards the middle of the field. He put his hands on his hips and looked up.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota falters in season finale at North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
Outsider.com

Indiana Fans React to Losing By Stripping in the Stands

If your Hoosier football team’s losing 17-3 to Rutgers in the first half, why not strip off your shirt and make some noise. Who cares if it’s cold. Make that Indiana cold. Did it distract the visiting Scarlet Knights? Nope. Did it rally the troops? Nah, man. This 2-8 Indiana football team lost 38-3 in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday. Shhhh. Don’t tell anyone that this wacky Indiana team is four wins away from being bowl eligible.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Announces Nebraska Running Back Won’t Return

Running back Sevion Morrison, a former four-star recruit, will not be back with the Nebraska football program, Scott Frost announced Monday. Morrison, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, did not play at Nebraska as a freshman in 2020 as he dealt with injuries and COVID-19. This season, he carried the ball 30 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns in six games.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Nielson
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dakota State Bison#American Football#Coyotes#Usd#Division I Football#Fargodome
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball home finale cancelled

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics/KLKN) – The No. 11 Nebraska volleyball team’s regular-season home finale with Rutgers scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 has been canceled due to non-COVID related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights’ program, it was announced Thursday. The decision was reached based on guidance from RU’s medical staff out...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Austin Allen says goodbye to Husker football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Austin Allen announced that Friday will be his final game as a Husker. The senior tight end posted an emotional video to Twitter on Tuesday thanking Husker nation. The Aurora native set a Nebraska football record against Wisconsin with 143 receiving yards, the most for a...
LINCOLN, NE
voiceofmotown.com

The Ultimate West Virginia Bowl Game Matchup

Morgantown, West Virginia – If the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6) can win next weekend on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-9), they will become bowl eligible and it could set up the ultimate bowl game matchup with none other than Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars. Houston, currently 10-1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

34
Followers
78
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy