Sacramento, CA

Man Dies In Auto Repair Accident In Sacramento

By Liam Bass
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RE20H_0d30101s00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local employee of an “auto business” was killed Saturday in an accident while working on a vehicle, said the Sacramento Fire Department.

The business where the incident occurred is near the 5600 block of Franklin Boulevard.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Sacramento Fire Department determined that the man had been killed.

The Coroner’s office and the Sacramento Police Department are on the scene handling the rest of the investigation.

Comments / 11

wide open ojos 1
3d ago

Always check the vehicle before raising it on the lift. Man, this sucks. My he Rest In Peace. Godspeed sir. 😢

Reply
10
NorCal
3d ago

This is the second tragedy that I’ve heard about not to long ago, in an auto mechanic shop in Sacramento…Such a tragedy my heart breaks for his family.. thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends..

Reply
4
 

CBS Sacramento

Grandmother Pushed To The Ground, Robbed In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in Elk Grove after police say he attacked a woman as she pushed her grandson in a stroller. Elk Grove police say, early Tuesday afternoon, the man approached the 63-year-old woman from behind along W. Stockton Boulevard and Wooded Brook Drive and allegedly shoved her to the ground. He then stole some of the woman’s things, including her cell phone and debit cards, and ran off. Officers say the suspect was later spotted near Highway 99 and Sheldon Road and was arrested. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Drakkar Jenkins. He has been booked on several felony charges.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Stabbing At North Sacramento Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has been detained after a stabbing in North Sacramento early Monday afternoon. Sacramento police say officers responded to the Ninos Park area just after noon. Officers found a man had been hurt. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been detained in connection to the stabbing, police say. No other details about the incident, including what led up to the stabbing, have been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Tried To Run Down Shoppers In Vacaville Parking Lots, Police Say

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The Vacaville Police Department is looking for more victims after police say a man tried to run down people outside several busy shopping centers. It all started at around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the Starbucks on East Monte Vista Avenue. Police say a man hit two people and a stroller in the parking lot. Then cops got more calls from the nearby Walmart. The driver was allegedly trying to run over more people, Vacaville police said. Officers found the suspect nearby and he took off, leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 heading east. The chase ended near Harbor Boulevard in West Sacramento when the car caught fire, police said. Officers later determined the suspect lit the car on fire himself then jumped out while it was still moving. Jared King, 34, of Davis, was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say he’ll be charged with assault and attempted murder. No one was seriously hurt in all this, but again, police believe there are more victims and ask anyone with information to reach out.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Homeless Man Stabbed At Turlock Park Was Possibly Targeted Because Of His Race

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A juvenile has been arrested for attempted homicide charges in a possible hate-related attack of a homeless man at a Turlock park. Turlock police say, Tuesday afternoon, officers responding to Columbia Park to investigate a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and found two people in the middle of a fight. Both people were soon detained and officers began investigating. Officers discovered that a juvenile had apparently gone up to a homeless man at the park and told him to leave. It appears the juvenile targeted the man based on his ethnicity, police say. However, as the homeless man was leaving, the juvenile then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man. This was when another man intervened and started fighting with the juvenile, allowing the man who was stabbed to get away. Police have since positively identified the juvenile as the suspect in the attack and he has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. The juvenile is now facing attempted homicide as well as hate crime charges, police say.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train In West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento-bound Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near West Sacramento. The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Commerce and Northport drives. West Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a man dead. After an investigation with Amtrak staff, police say it was found that the man had been struck by the train. Police note that the area was closed off by fencing and is not intended for pedestrian use. The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Stop Flames From Modesto Garage Fire From Spreading

MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a detached garage fire from spreading to anything else around it in Modesto early Monday morning. Scene of the fire early Monday morning. (Credit: Modesto Fire) The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 800 block of Burke Avenue. Modesto Fire says crews responded and found a detached garage that was well involved. With multiple structures and parked vehicles threatened, firefighters jumped on the offensive. Crews were able to stop the flames before they could spread anywhere else. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Police Adopt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Use-Of-Force Training

MANTECA (CBS13) — A force for change is leading to newly trained police officers, and they’re taking an element from one of the world’s most violent sports: mixed martial arts. One local police department is turning to Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a new training tool. The philosophy is pretty straightforward: You don’t want to fight a suspect, you want to fight their will to fight. For the Manteca Police Department, it’s an approach that’s not only helping more officers get home safely, but keeping use-of-force complaints down. “Our main goal is to keep our energy up, while he depletes his energy,” Manteca Police Officer...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’: Elk Grove Senior Ticketed For Truck Donated Six Years Ago

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — We’ve reported before on agencies using old Department of Motor Vehicle records and ticketing the wrong person. One was issued in Salinas, a place Emily Blake-Kessel said she’s never been, six years after she donated the truck involved. “It angers me!” Emily said. She donated her Chevy 1500 truck to the Sacramento Children’s Home back in 2015. “No good deed goes unpunished,” Emily said. Six years later, the City of Salinas sent Emily a letter saying she owed $77.00 for a June 2021 parking ticket citing the truck for having no license plates. “This ticket was issued in Salinas, California, and...
ELK GROVE, CA
