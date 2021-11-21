ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Cajuns pummel Liberty; wins 10th straight game

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Louisiana dominated Liberty in all three phases to get their 10th straight win, 42-14, on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Cajuns defense bottled up the Flames' offense by forcing six turnovers (3 interceptions) and creating seven sacks. Linebacker Chauncey Manac commanded Liberty's backfield, hauling in 4.5 sacks.

Offensively, running back Emani Bailey returned to the lineup to lead the Cajuns in rushing with 60 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Levi Lewis completed 14 of his 25 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Louisiana (10-1) closes out the regular season against ULM on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.
