ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Girl Honored For Bravery After Being Attacked By Woman, Other Students At Levittown Playground

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — A local girl is being honored for her courage after police say she was assaulted by a woman and other children on a Levittown playground. Authorities said the incident happened at Brookwood Elementary School.

According to a police report, 11-year-old Abby McNamara was playing with her friends back in October. That’s when a woman encouraged other kids to beat the young girl up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wCSD_0d2zyO9Q00

The report said the woman also hit McNamara, including with a skateboard. The 11-year-old was treated for head injuries and a broken arm.

Last week, Teach Anti Bullying presented Abby with a certificate for her bravery. She also got a new skateboard to replace hers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqlPS_0d2zyO9Q00

Caroline Morris, the suspect faces multiple charges. CBS3 reached out to her for a comment but has not heard back.

Abby is the 200th recipient of the anti-bullying award.

Comments / 4

americanmex1959
4d ago

Someone hit the adult with a skateboard.., why would she tell other kids to behave in this manner? Literally to hurt another! Satan

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

‘Everyone Loved Christopher’: South Jersey Community Mourns 17-Year-Old Christopher Kuhnel Killed Walking To School

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey community continues to mourn the loss of a teenager known for his caring nature and infectious smile. Seventeen-year-old Christopher Kuhnel was killed in an accident while walking to school last week. On Tuesday night, those closest to his family are sharing an important message on their behalf. Christopher was a senior at Gloucester High School. His family and friends say he loved to make people laugh. “God, everyone loved Christopher,” Teresa Underwood, a family friend, said. “No matter where he went, he always made a friend.” Those words describe 17-year-old Christopher Kuhnel. The teen was hit...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

29-Year-Old Dead After Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Woodland Avenue near South 62nd Street. Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 officers were flagged down and found a 29-year-old man on the sidewalk bleeding. He was shot in the head and unresponsive. Authorities said officers recognized the victim as someone who frequents the area. He was later identified as Lavaughn Culbreath. Emergency personnel pronounced him at 10:41 p.m. There have been no arrests, and there is no motive at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH: Police Searching For Suspects In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to identify suspects in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia. A man was shot while driving his black Toyota Highlander on North Carlisle Street. Shortly after, he crashed into a parked car. There’s no word on the victim’s condition. If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to contact police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Levittown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, PA
City
Levittown, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies In Overnight House Fire In Philadelphia’s Tigoa Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight house fire in Philadelphia’s Tioga section left a man dead, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. The fire happened in the 3300 block of North 21st Street around 11:47 p.m. Tuesday. Crews said they arrived to see a fire on the third floor. As they contained the flames, a man in his 40s was found inside. He died a short time later. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gun Violence: City Records 500th Homicide After Woman Killed In South Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 55-year-old woman was shot multiple times in her chest and killed in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, police say. The shooting marks the 500th homicide in Philadelphia in 2021, which ties 1990 for the deadliest year in the city’s history. The shooting occurred on 7th and Jackson Streets around 4:30 p.m. The woman was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m., according to officials. Surveillance video captured a chilling cry for help. A 55-year-old woman ran for her life before she was gunned down in South Philly. Another angle captures a man, who police say is the woman’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chester County Mom Home For Thanksgiving After Spending 7 Months Hospitalized With Near-Fatal COVID-19 Infection

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.  (CBS) — Home for the holidays has special meaning for a Chester County family that has been hard hit by COVID-19. A young mom who was hospitalized for months with serious complications from the coronavirus is home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. The journey home starts with leaving the wheelchair behind as Marissa Fuentes gets a hero’s send-off from Bryn Mawr Rehab. “There were days that it was really a struggle to get up,” Fuentes said, “but giving up was never an option. I was determined to get home to my babies and my husband.” Fuentes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Marks 497th Homicide Of Year After 31-Year-Old Man Killed In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has marked its 497th homicide of the year. A 31-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on Tuesday night in West Oak Lane. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue. Police say 31-year-old Zondel Carter, of Philadelphia, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say several shots were fired and a stray bullet went through the steel door of a nearby home. No one inside the house was injured. Police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravery#Bullying#Head Injuries
CBS Philly

How Bucks County Police Are Combatting Drunk Driving On Thanksgiving Eve

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, and it’s also one of the most dangerous. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for drivers under the influence. The patrol kicked off at 10 p.m. Wednesday with police officers fanning out to cover one of Bucks County’s most dangerous roads for drunk drivers. “This is the biggest night out of the year,” customer Eddie Durst said. On the night before Thanksgiving inside The Buck Hotel, the drinks were flowing and spirits were especially high. “Last year, we were closed at 5 o’clock,” The Buck Hotel owner...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Donavan Crawford Charged With Murder After Ex-Girlfriend Gunned Down In Front Of 4-Year-Old Twins In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Murder charges have been filed after a 24-year-old mother was gunned down in front of her 4-year-old twins in West Philadelphia last week. Police have charged 28-year-old Donavan Crawford in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Sykea Patton. Officers found Patton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso just after 3 p.m. on the 800 block of North Preston Street on Nov. 19. She was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Police say Patton was gunned down in front of her twin 4-year-old boys. Crawford turned himself in to the police on Monday afternoon. “She was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From Nonprofit Cathedral Kitchen’s Delivery Vans In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey nonprofit is attempting to salvage Thanksgiving for thousands of people. Cathedral Kitchen in Camden had the catalytic converters stolen from two of their vans overnight. It’s the sound no car owner wants to hear — the rev of an exhaust system that had its catalytic converter stolen. But it’s the reality facing Cathedral Kitchen in Camden the day before Thanksgiving. “I don’t think the people that did it really knew what they were doing and what type of impact it would have in the community,” chef LeBaron Harvey said. The nonprofit is the largest emergency food...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on Germantown Avenue and West Butler Streets. Police tell CBS3 they found the victim shot in the shoulder and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Driver Who Killed Jamal Jackson In Kensington Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want you to take a good look at this car, wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Kensington. Credit: Philadelphia Police Police say the driver hit Jamal Jackson early Monday morning at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue. Jackson died after getting dragged for one-and-a-half blocks. Police are looking for a white or light gray Acura TL from the mid-2000s. They say it has damage to the right rear bumper area. If you have any information call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Women Killed In Targeted Attacks As Domestic-Related Homicides Nearly Double In Philadelphia This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night in Lawncrest, a woman and her unborn child were killed. She was returning from her baby shower and was unloading gifts when she was gunned down. On Monday night, friends of 32-year-old Jessica Covington gathered at the Lawncrest Rec Center to release purple and white balloons to honor the woman affectionately nicknamed “Rabbit” for her big smile and who was seven months pregnant when she was killed Saturday. Covington’s baby girl was due in January and friends say she was elated to be a first-time mom. She is one of two women murdered in targeted shootings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Department Provides More Than 300 Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that means so much to so many. The Philadelphia Police Department held their 52nd annual Operation Thanksgiving Tuesday across the city to show gratitude and give to those less fortunate.  Police officers from multiple districts packed boxes filled with all the items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal to be delivered to those in need. They’re providing dinner baskets to 315 families across the city. “Thirty seven years we’ve been doing this,” one woman said. “We have 21 districts and out of each district, we average 15 to 20 families that we’re able to feed.” The vans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Manchester Township Police Lieutenant Returns To Cooper University Hospital Following Months-Long COVID Battle

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A robust round of applause and heartfelt cheers for Sgt. Antonio Ellis. Ellis, a Manchester Township Police Officer, was among the most severe COVID-19 cases in New Jersey at the beginning of the health pandemic. He returned to Cooper University Hospital with his wife to do something he wasn’t able to do when he left in May of 2020 — say thank you. “Although I spent almost 45 days here at Cooper, most of it I spent in a coma, which means I didn’t have a chance to thank a lot of you when I left,” Ellis said. The...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

2 Men Charged Following Attempted Kidnapping Of University of Delaware Student

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Two men are facing attempting kidnapping charges after Newark police say they tried to take a University of Delaware student from her off-campus apartment. The incident happened Saturday night around 11:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Hamlet Way. Rene Villate Umpierre, 20, of Philadelphia and Keniel Rivera Peraza, 24, of Elkton, are both charged with attempted kidnapping. According to the police department, the incident began when Villate Umpierre went to the victim’s apartment. The victim recently met Villate Umpierre and allowed him to come over. Peraza stayed in a car outside the building. Inside the apartment, Villate Umpierre...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

3 Former, Current Ewing Township Police Officers Charged With Violating Civil Rights Of A Minor

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Three current and former Ewing Township Police Department officers were indicted by a grand jury for their roles in assaulting a minor during an arrest in 2018, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Hong announced on Tuesday. Michael Delahanty, Matthew Przemieniecki and Justin Ubry were charged in a two-count indictment with deprivation of rights under color of law.  Delahanty, who’s now retired, and Przemieniecki were charged with a felony offense for deprivation rights for causing bodily injury, according to a release. Ubry was charged with a misdemeanor offense of deprivation of rights under color of law. The...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Confident In Thanksgiving Day Parade Security After Wisconsin Parade Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community gathered Monday night to remember the lives lost and those injured after the driver of an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. In the wake of the Wisconsin tragedy, Philadelphia police are reassuring families coming out to the city’s Thanksgiving Day Parade you will be safe. Police say there are no threats to the parade. They say they are confident in their security plans. “It’s definitely the highlight of my Thanksgiving,” one woman said. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is back and the excitement is building up. “I am really excited for it. It’s my first time,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy