Home at last: Islanders play opener at new UBS Arena

UBS Arena, the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders Hockey Club, and Delaware North are set to make their much-anticipated debut this month. Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon – UBS Arena, located on the border of Queens and Long Island in Belmont Park, is a state-of-the-art venue that will host more than 150 sports and entertainment events each year, including the NHL’s Islanders, live music and entertainment from a roster of world class artists, and local community events. UBS Arena offers the highest end amenities and customer service, across concessions and through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with a live entertainment setting.
