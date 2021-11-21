ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ken Salazar, U.S. Ambassador To Mexico, Talks Trade & COVID With Gov. Jared Polis

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar to talk about U.S.-Mexico trade and the economy. The two diplomats also spoke about COVID-19 vaccines and mitigation.

More than 200,000 tourists traveled to Colorado from Mexico in 2020. Polis is hopeful vaccines will open up more travel between Colorado and Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308lFt_0d2zxzKk00

Ken Salazar (credit: CBS)

“We hope to see many of the return this year with ease you know some of the pandemic restrictions as the vaccine is making its way across the country and world. We hope that the numbers will bounce back to pre pandemic levels and we welcome Mexican tourists in Colorado we also know that many Coloradans enjoy escaping our winters to the beaches and other destinations in Mexico,” Polis said.

“The vaccination rates in Mexico have been very high. And so that has occurred apart because the United States under President Biden’s direction, has donated over 10 million vaccines to Mexico. The president of Mexico very much appreciated that,” said Salazar.

Salazar was nominated to be ambassador by President Joe Biden and then confirmed by the U.S. Senate in August. Prior to serving as Ambassador, Salazar also a Colorado U.S. Senator and Attorney General of Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get Vaccinated, No Statewide Mask Mandate

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. He is not issuing a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving it up to individual counties to issue their own mask mandates. “For our partisan state, we’re taking action to be ready whatever the decision of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough hospital beds, whatever the decisions of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough monoclonal antibody treatment,” said Polis. Polis said that of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado, 16.2% are vaccinated, 84% are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) “We...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

WATCH: Gov. Polis gives an update on COVID in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided updates on the state's pandemic response on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. On Tuesday, the City of Denver announced it would reinstate a mask mandate to start Wednesday, Nov. 24. That announcement came...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic Began

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor spoke about how the state is handling the recent surge of cases in the state that have some hospitals operating at or beyond capacity.(credit: CBS) “About one in 38 unvaccinated Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus, about one in 62 Coloradans as a whole are infected with COVID-19,” said Polis. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did drop slightly from 1,552 on Thursday, to 1,535, on Friday. However, there were 3,700 new cases and Colorado’s 7-day positivity rate remains close to 10%. The goal is to keep the rate below 5%.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NPR

Leaders of Canada And Mexico Visit Washington To Talk COVID, Trade, And Migration

The summit comes after a five-year hiatus spanning the Trump administration. Despite the nations' strong relationship, disagreements over sensitive political issues have sometimes led to heightened tensions. Connect:. Subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast here. Email the show at nprpolitics@npr.org. Join the NPR Politics Podcast Facebook Group. Listen to our...
WASHINGTON STATE
Durango Herald

Pressure grows on Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statewide mask order

As coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to climb in Colorado, directors of county public health agencies and other medical leaders have begun urgently calling on Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statewide mask mandate. Last week, the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials sent a letter to Polis asking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Ken Salazar
CBS News

Transcript: Governor Jared Polis on "Face the Nation," November 14, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Governor Jared Polis of Colorado that aired Sunday, November 14, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. Colorado is one of several states dealing with a new spike in COVID cases. Their governor, Democrat Jared Polis, joins us this morning from Boulder. Good morning to you Governor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Gov. Polis Invited To Join Infrastructure Bill Signing At White House

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will head to Washington, D.C. to attend the signing of the infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday. The bill was passed by Congress on Nov. 5. While all four Colorado Democratic representatives in Congress voted in favor of the bill, all three...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Colorado Senate#Talks Trade Covid#Interior#Mexican#Coloradans#The U S Senate
coloradotimesrecorder.com

An Invitation to Jared Polis: Lead the Way to Tax Fairness Reform

Last week’s ProPublica report on how the ultra-wealthy avoid paying income taxes revealed Governor Jared Polis’ investment strategies mean he has paid minimal taxes compared to average working families. In response to the reporting, Polis stated his commitment to enacting tax reforms to make better, fairer tax rules for Colorado families. I applaud this response and urge him to take this excellent opportunity to assume a leadership role in improving Colorado’s tax system so that it’s both transparent and equitable.
INCOME TAX
rockydailynews.com

Jared Polis’ pandemic missteps are aggravating his base

As COVID-19 rages on, Gov. Jared Polis has finally been forced to call for federal assistance. It’s an unfortunate wake-up call after months of failing to enact robust preventative measures. Now, although Polis’ calls for help are necessary, they feel a bit like too little, too late — after all,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
berthoudsurveyor.com

Gov. Polis releases Colorado budget plan

On Nov. 1, Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) released his budget framework. The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 has been submitted to the Joint Budget Committee of the Colorado General Assembly. The plan calls for $40 billion in state spending, a 3.9% increase over the prior fiscal year. Due...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
coloradonewsline.com

Gov. Jared Polis pushes monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 patients as hospital numbers surge

As the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations accelerates, Colorado health officials are promoting monoclonal antibody treatment as a way to lower those numbers. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel ​​Herlihy said during a media briefing Friday that current models show that if the state can increase the use of monoclonal therapy, it could prevent 2,600 hospitalizations and 210 deaths between now and February. Additionally, expanded treatment uptake could decrease the state’s peak hospitalization number by between 150 and 300 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy