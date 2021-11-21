ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Strike a pose? Young has Heisman day

By Doug Segrest For the TimesDaily
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Young entered the weekend as Vegas’ Heisman Trophy betting favorite. With...

www.timesdaily.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III has 3 SEC players in his top 8 Heisman rankings

Throughout the college football season, Robert Griffin III has been releasing his Heisman Trophy watch list. Griffin, of course, won the Heisman in 2011 as a standout quarterback at Baylor, and after an NFL career that was derailed by injury, he is now a college football analyst and commentator with ESPN.
Bryce Young
saturdaytradition.com

Bryce Young or CJ Stroud? Paul Finebaum names his Heisman favorite

After Saturday’s games, two players emerged as favorites for the Heisman Trophy: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Both quarterbacks had big games over the weekend. Stroud finished his day throwing for 432 yards and 6 touchdowns while completing 32-of-35 passes in a 56-7 win over...
Scarlet Nation

Heisman watch: Bryce Young no longer the favorite despite record game

Bryce Young set an Alabama single-game record over the weekend, but that wasn’t enough for him to keep his spot as the betting favorite for this year’s Heisman Trophy Award. According to BetMGM, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is now the odds-on favorite for the award at -200 odds followed by Young (+150), Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corrall (+1600) and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (+2200). Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is receiving a bit of Heisman buzz but is tied with the seventh-best odds at +8000.
Cleveland.com

Why Alabama’s Bryce Young is C.J. Stroud’s biggest competition for the Heisman Trophy

COLUMBUS, Ohio - C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young knew about each other long before they were the quarterbacks for the Ohio State and Alabama football teams. Their relationship started before they even knew they were football players. The two first met on a basketball court in California. Stroud was playing for Inland Force while Young played for the City Stars. They wouldn’t meet on the football field until later. This time Stroud played quarterback for the Snoop Dogg Steelers while Young played the OG Ducks, a game Stroud remembers well for all the wrong reasons.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Rob Hunt column: Happy signing day

This week has been an exciting time for high school athletes across the country as they sign their college letters of intent. While there are certainly some cringe-worthy moments that go along with this event, it’s always a lot of fun to watch these kids say a symbolic goodbye to their high school days and take the next step in their athletic careers.
WolverineDigest

A Very Scary Man Has Entered The Heisman Discussion

"I want to win a Big Ten championship. That's something that I haven't achieved here at Michigan. I feel like it's incomplete," he said. "Obviously, you can make all the plays you want. You can make all the sacks, TFLs, but you don't have a ring? There's a feeling of unfulfillment there, in my mind at least, so that's one thing, and I want to beat Ohio State. Hands down, those are the two things that I care about the most, and I think if I play well this season, and we beat Ohio State, and we win the Big Ten championship, that will fulfill my legacy."
The Decatur Daily

Column: Mr. Rogers ruins Tigers' beautiful day

On the way to an epic beatdown Saturday afternoon, 16th-ranked Auburn suffered a monumental collapse. The Tigers led Mississippi State 28-3 late in the first half, thanks to a breakout performance of its oft-criticized receiving corps and the ability to stifle the Bulldogs' offense. Then everything changed just as the...
theScore

Heisman Power Rankings: Young still leads with big matchups ahead

Two weeks remain in college football's regular season, and though some Heisman Trophy front-runners remain from earlier in the campaign, new players have emerged as contenders through the second half of the schedule. Here are the top five candidates for the award through Week 11. 5. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt.
MLive.com

Kenneth Walker III Heisman Watch: Two QBs have 5 TD days

EAST LANSING – Another Saturday, another ho-hum 140-plus yards for Kenneth Walker III. The Spartans running back did just what he’s been doing to stay in the race for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with his 143 yards and two touchdown against Maryland. But did a pair of quarterbacks impress even...
