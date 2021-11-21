ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 198 results: Taila Santos dominates Joanne Wood, scores first-round submission

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
 4 days ago
Taila Santos is making big statements at 125 pounds.

The Brazilian picked up a big win, running through veteran Joanne Wood at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 198. Santos (19-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) submitted Wood (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) with a rear-naked choke at the 4:49 mark of Round 1.

The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 198 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It streamed on ESPN+.

It was a dominant showing by Santos.

The 28-year-old pressured Wood from the very beginning. After a feeling out process, Santos began connecting with the right hand. She dropped Wood with a straight right, but Wood was able to get back on her feet quickly. A second right hand followed, dropping Wood again.

From there, the Brazilian jumped on Wood, got her back, and began to work for the submission. Shortly after, Santos sank in a rear-naked choke, forcing Wood to tap out.

Santos was coming off three consecutive wins, as she bested Molly McCann, Gillian Robertson, and Roxanne Modafferi in unanimous decision wins. The Brazilian is now on a four-fight winning streak. Santos has only lost once in her professional MMA career, coming up short against Mara Romero Borella in a split decision back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Wood was coming off a split-decision loss to former UFC title challenger Lauren Murphy back in June. She now finds herself on a two-fight losing streak. Wood is 2-4 in her past six trips to the octagon.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 198 results include:

  • Taila Santos def. Joanne Wood via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:49
  • Rani Yahya def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Adrian Yanez def. Davey Grant via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Pat Sabatini def. Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Rafa Garcia def. Natan Levy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Loopy Godinez def. Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Cody Durden def. Aori Qileng via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

