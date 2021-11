New York (CNN Business) — Dollar Tree will soon be $1.25 tree. The company — one of America's last remaining true dollar stores — said Tuesday it will raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by the first quarter of 2022. The change is a sign of the pressures low-cost retailers face holding down prices during a period of rising inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO