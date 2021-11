Cats: People love them, but few understand them. From chilling out in bathroom sinks to having their tongue hang out of their mouth, felines have certain behaviors that can be puzzling to owners. One common cat habit is to stick a paw in a bowl of drinking water. Is the cat afraid their owner is poisoning them? Do they realize this is not hygienic behavior? Why do cats do this?

