Washington State

Lamb, defense help Colorado hold off Washington 20-17

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jack Lamb returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown, one of four turnovers created by Colorado, and the defense sealed the game with a fourth-down stop as the Buffaloes held on for a 20-17 win over Washington.

The Buffaloes relied on their bend-don’t-break defense with the offense struggling most of the afternoon. The Buffaloes intercepted two passes by Dylan Morris and forced two fumbles.

Linebacker Carson Wells wrapped it up when he hurried a Morris on fourth down. It gave the Buffs the ball back on downs to run out the clock. The Huskies are assured of their first losing season since 2009.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

