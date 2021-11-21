ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 9 Oregon needs late rally to beat Oklahoma in Bahamas

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 20 of her career high 30 points after halftime to help ninth-ranked Oregon rally from 11 down and beat Oklahoma 98-93 in Saturday’s first round of the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The 6-foot-5 Sabally went 11 for 19 from the floor while also finishing with 11 rebounds, three blocks and four assists in a dominating effort in the paint for the Ducks (3-0).

She also spurred the game-turning 9-0 burst in the final 2 minutes that finally pulled Oregon free against a guard-heavy Oklahoma team.

Sydney Parrish added 18 points, while Sedona Prince had 11 points and 11 boards for Oregon, which shot 47%.

Taylor Robertson scored 29 points and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers to lead the Sooners (3-1).

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 88, BUFFALO 60

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and South Carolina beat Buffalo at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Kamilla Cardoso, who transferred from Syracuse in April, had her best game of the young season for the 4-0 Gamecocks, adding 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-7 ACC freshman of the year last season complemented Boston well.

Dyaisha Fair led Buffalo (1-1) with 22 points.

NO. 2 UCONN 88, MINNESOTA 58

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Christyn Williams scored a career-high 31 points, and UConn beat Minnesota.

Evina Westbrook added 16 points for the Huskies (2-0), who led 31-30 midway through the second quarter before closing the half on a 16-5 run. Williams, who made 12 of her 14 shots, scored the first nine points of that burst. The Huskies kept the spurt going in the third, scoring the first 16 points of the quarter.

The Huskies held Minnesota (3-2) scoreless for nearly the first six minutes of the second half.

NO. 4 INDIANA 67, QUINNIPIAC 59

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Grace Berger scored 17 points to lead Indiana over Quinnipiac.

Indiana (4-0) finished with four starters scoring in double figures, including Ali Patberg with 12, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Mackenzie Holmes each with 10.

The Hoosiers came in with all five starters averaging at least 12 points, including Aleksa Gulbe. She finished with eight points.

Mackenzie DeWees scored 15 points and Mikala Morris added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Quinnipiac (2-2).

NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 61, WASHINGTON 53

SEATTLE (AP) — Kianna Smith and Liz Dixon each scored 13 points for Louisville, which beat Washington.

The Cardinals (3-1) led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, but had to hold off a late charge by the Huskies to win their third straight.

Haley Van Dyke scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for Washington (2-1), and Alexis Whitfield came off the bench for 10 points.

Hailey Van Lith made a pair of free throws with 2:42 left to stop the Huskies’ 11-0 run that had cut Louisville’s lead to 54-51. Emily Engstler then hit a turnaround jumper with 1:52 left for a 58-51 lead that Washington couldn’t erase.

NO. 13 MICHIGAN 69, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 45

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser had 16 points and eight rebounds, Danielle Rauch scored 13, and Michigan beat Central Michigan without star Naz Hillmon.

Hillmon, who averaged 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds last season, didn’t make the trip with Michigan due to a non-COVID illness. Laila Phelia added 12 points for Michigan (4-0).

Molly Davis led Central Michigan (1-2) with 18 points, and Anika Weekes had 11 points.

NO. 15 OREGON STATE 82, CSU BAKERSFIELD 51

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — AJ Marotte scored 19 points with four 3-pointers in Oregon State’s win over CSU Bakersfield.

Marotte made two 3-pointers to start Oregon State’s 14-0 run, reaching a 30-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

Greta Kampschroeder added 13 points and Taya Corosdale had 10 points and eight rebounds for Oregon State (3-0). Taylor Jones had a block to reach 99 for her career. Oregon State outrebounded Bakersfield 38-16.

Vanessa Austin scored 14 points for CSU Bakersfield (1-2), while Andie Easley added 12 points and Jayden Eggleston 10.

NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 77, SYRACUSE 53

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bethy Mununga had a season-high 18 points with 12 rebounds to help South Florida beat Syracuse in the first round of the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Bulls (3-1) advanced to Sunday’s semifinals to face No. 2 Connecticut.

Sydni Harvey and Elena Tsineke each added 17 points for South Florida. The Bulls also shot 50% after halftime after a cold-shooting start, while they also finished with a 50-30 advantage on the glass that created a 22-2 advantage in second-chance points.

NO. 25 VIRGINIA TECH 84, CAMPBELL 39

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 of her 28 points in the first half to lead undefeated Virginia Tech over Campbell.

Virginia Tech has started 5-0 for the sixth straight season, all under coach Kenny Brooks.

Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 14 for Virginia Tech. They combined for seven of the Hokies’ 11 3-pointers. ___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

