If you’ve been to a South Alabama football game at home or on the road in the last six seasons, you’ve probably seen Terry Henderson Sr. And if you’ve posted on Twitter about the Jaguars — in any sport — during that time, he’s almost certainly re-tweeted you. The father of South Alabama linebacker Chris Henderson, Terry Henderson has been a near-constant presence around the team — both in-person and virtually — since his son signed with the Jaguars’ out of Lovejoy High School near Atlanta in 2016.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO