GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A fire broke out at the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds overnight Tuesday. The fire was contained to the kitchen in the "Kingdom of Tuscany," otherwise known as the Italian Village, according to Cory Brock, the marketing director of the festival. First responders arrived on scene within 15 minutes and was able to quickly contain the fire, according to Brock.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO