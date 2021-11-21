ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Charged: Two teens are implicated in shooting death of Kannapolis teen

By Walter Hermann
 4 days ago

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teens are facing charges for their involvement in a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Kannapolis, local authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on November 11th around 2 p.m. near 500 East C Street. Kannapolis resident Logan Broome, 17, was found suffering from injuries and was flown to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

17-year-old shot near elementary school in Kannapolis dies in the hospital, search for suspect underway

Investigators were able to identify what they say are two acquaintances of Broome, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of who are not being identified due to their ages, the police report indicated. Both have been located and are in a juvenile holding facility, officials say.

The 15-year-old has been charged with firing into occupied property and the 17-year-old faces the same charge and is additionally charged with trying to destroy evidence. There are no mentions of murder charges.

This remains an active investigation.

