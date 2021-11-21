Charged: Two teens are implicated in shooting death of Kannapolis teen

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teens are facing charges for their involvement in a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Kannapolis, local authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on November 11th around 2 p.m. near 500 East C Street. Kannapolis resident Logan Broome, 17, was found suffering from injuries and was flown to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify what they say are two acquaintances of Broome, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of who are not being identified due to their ages, the police report indicated. Both have been located and are in a juvenile holding facility, officials say.

The 15-year-old has been charged with firing into occupied property and the 17-year-old faces the same charge and is additionally charged with trying to destroy evidence. There are no mentions of murder charges.

This remains an active investigation.

