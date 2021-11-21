ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fox News says it did not pay for Kyle Rittenhouse interview, access

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse’s family for any special access during Rittenhouse’s murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday. The comment came after Rittenhouse’s...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
James Monroe
Person
Justin Wells
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
The Independent

Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
POLITICS
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#The Associated Press#Ap#Cnn#Fox Nation
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
POTUS
TheWrap

Nicolle Wallace Shreds Chris Christie for Pleading Ignorance of Fox News’ Role in Spreading Conspiracy Theories

”I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News,“ says MSNBC host. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie met resistance from at least one on-air personality during his media tour to promote his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.” NBC News’ Nicolle Wallace said he wasn’t being “intellectually honest” when he failed to go after Fox News in a book ostensibly about the misinformation being given to conservatives.
POLITICS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
154K+
Followers
39K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy