Final Injury Report: Tennessee-South Alabama

Tennessee had very few key inactives last week against Georgia, and with a game on deck to determine bowl eligibility for the Vols, they ARE/ARE NOT without a lot of key players against the Jaguars.

Tennessee INs and OUTs

Aaron Beasley (IN)- In the second half of Tennessee's game against Georgia, Beasley went down with an apparent ankle. Upon review, it was pretty clear he got rolled up on low. Josh Heupel has remained optimistic about him this week, and he is active against the Jaguars, big news for the Tennessee linebacker corps.

JaVonta Payton (IN)- After being brought down from behind on his only catch of the game last week against Georgia, the starting receiver was taken to the locker room and officially ruled out due to an upper-body injury. His status has remained up in the air all week, but the Mississippi State transfer will give it a go against South Alabama.

Cooper Mays (IN)- Tennessee's starting center has missed multiple games this season due to injury, and he was in obvious pain at times against Kentucky. He bounced back last week against Georgia, and he will go tonight against South Alabama, but other Volunteers are likely to get others reps as the game goes on.

Jacob Warren (IN)- Warren was a game-time decision last week after suffering a shoulder injury against Kentucky. He was able to go last week against Georgia, and he did not suffer any apparent setbacks. Warren is active for the Vols' Week 12 contest.

Kenneth George Jr. (OUT)- He was on the sidelines in street clothes during warmups, and it appears he will be out for undisclosed reasons. The Vols will look to Brandon Turnage and Kamal Hadden for depth behind Warren Burrell and Alontae Taylor, if something does not change with George between now and kickoff.

Kingston Harris (OUT)- Harris has not been available for the Vols since suffering a knee injury against Tennessee Tech. He is out yet again against South Alabama.

Tiyon Evans (OUT)- Evans has dealt with a nagging ankle injury for weeks, and he missed last week's game. His status for the rest of the season has been questioned all week, and he will not play tonight for the Vols.

Len'Neth Whitehead (IN)- Whitehead started to see an increase in production during the Missouri game where he earned several late carries and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors with his performance. However, he has missed two of the last three games against Alabama and Kentucky for undisclosed reasons. He was available last week against Georgia, and he will be tonight as well. With Evans out, Whitehead should see some opportunities if he is as healthy it appears.

Christian Charles (IN)- Charles left the first start of his career against Missouri with an undisclosed injury, and he has yet to make a return until tonight against South Alabama. Charles has been an asset to Mike Ekeler's special teams unit, and Charles will see the field for the first time in nearly two months.

LaTrell Bumphus (OUT)- The veteran DL has missed various games for undisclosed reasons, and he will remain out for Tennessee's game against the Jaguars.

Aubrey Solomon (OUT)- Solomon was not dressed in pre-game, and it appears the defensive lineman will be unavailable for undisclosed reasons against South Alabama.

Dominic Bailey/Bryson Eason (OUT)- A pair of reserve defensive Volunteers will be unavailable for the South Alabama game for undisclosed reasons.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell is out for the season following a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a serious bicep injury, and although Josh Heupel indicated earlier in the season that he may be available later in the season, he is yet to make a return.