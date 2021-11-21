ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Final Injury Report: Tennessee-South Alabama

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

Tennessee had very few key inactives last week against Georgia, and with a game on deck to determine bowl eligibility for the Vols, they ARE/ARE NOT without a lot of key players against the Jaguars.

Tennessee INs and OUTs

Aaron Beasley (IN)- In the second half of Tennessee's game against Georgia, Beasley went down with an apparent ankle. Upon review, it was pretty clear he got rolled up on low. Josh Heupel has remained optimistic about him this week, and he is active against the Jaguars, big news for the Tennessee linebacker corps.

JaVonta Payton (IN)- After being brought down from behind on his only catch of the game last week against Georgia, the starting receiver was taken to the locker room and officially ruled out due to an upper-body injury. His status has remained up in the air all week, but the Mississippi State transfer will give it a go against South Alabama.

Cooper Mays (IN)- Tennessee's starting center has missed multiple games this season due to injury, and he was in obvious pain at times against Kentucky. He bounced back last week against Georgia, and he will go tonight against South Alabama, but other Volunteers are likely to get others reps as the game goes on.

Jacob Warren (IN)- Warren was a game-time decision last week after suffering a shoulder injury against Kentucky. He was able to go last week against Georgia, and he did not suffer any apparent setbacks. Warren is active for the Vols' Week 12 contest.

Kenneth George Jr. (OUT)- He was on the sidelines in street clothes during warmups, and it appears he will be out for undisclosed reasons. The Vols will look to Brandon Turnage and Kamal Hadden for depth behind Warren Burrell and Alontae Taylor, if something does not change with George between now and kickoff.

Kingston Harris (OUT)- Harris has not been available for the Vols since suffering a knee injury against Tennessee Tech. He is out yet again against South Alabama.

Tiyon Evans (OUT)- Evans has dealt with a nagging ankle injury for weeks, and he missed last week's game. His status for the rest of the season has been questioned all week, and he will not play tonight for the Vols.

Len'Neth Whitehead (IN)- Whitehead started to see an increase in production during the Missouri game where he earned several late carries and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors with his performance. However, he has missed two of the last three games against Alabama and Kentucky for undisclosed reasons. He was available last week against Georgia, and he will be tonight as well. With Evans out, Whitehead should see some opportunities if he is as healthy it appears.

Christian Charles (IN)- Charles left the first start of his career against Missouri with an undisclosed injury, and he has yet to make a return until tonight against South Alabama. Charles has been an asset to Mike Ekeler's special teams unit, and Charles will see the field for the first time in nearly two months.

LaTrell Bumphus (OUT)- The veteran DL has missed various games for undisclosed reasons, and he will remain out for Tennessee's game against the Jaguars.

Aubrey Solomon (OUT)- Solomon was not dressed in pre-game, and it appears the defensive lineman will be unavailable for undisclosed reasons against South Alabama.

Dominic Bailey/Bryson Eason (OUT)- A pair of reserve defensive Volunteers will be unavailable for the South Alabama game for undisclosed reasons.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell is out for the season following a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a serious bicep injury, and although Josh Heupel indicated earlier in the season that he may be available later in the season, he is yet to make a return.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Burrell
Person
Marley
Person
Josh Heupel
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Tennessee Tech#American Football#Volunteers
On3.com

Georgia linebacker releases statement after rape allegation, suspension

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a rape allegation against Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson. The report states that no arrest has been made, but potential charges remain unclear. As a result, Georgia suspended Anderson while the university continues to investigate the matter. Shortly after the allegations became public, Anderson issued...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Kirk Herbstreit echoes Ed Reed regarding Manny Diaz, program's future

The Miami Hurricanes sit at 5-5 on the season and the future of the program is up in the air. Manny Diaz could be on the hot seat amid an average year and other coaching rumors and Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and others all agreed Miami needs to get back to the way things were when they played. Kirk Herbstreit echoed those statements when talking about the future of the program under Diaz, or possibly another coach.
MIAMI, FL
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy