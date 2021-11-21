ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen continued a tradition of...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsnationnow.com

Three men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Three white men were found guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Greg McMichael, 65, who pursued Arbery was convicted of 8 of 9 counts. His son Travis McMichael, 35, was convicted on all counts. William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, the neighbor who recorded...
BRUNSWICK, GA
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS

