ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6PM Weather With Blake Mathews

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect cool weather as a front moves...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy Wednesday & a warming trend ahead

Be prepared for gusty north winds as you're getting ready to head out the door Wednesday morning. The gusty winds will bring the biggest impact to travelers on this busiest travel day of the year. The issues will be potential for trees or debris being blown into roadways, and some impacts to high profile vehicles from the strong winds this morning. The gusty downslope winds have kept temperatures a bit warmer in our lower elevations this morning, but have prompted mountain areas to become cooler than 24 hours ago. The strong winds are also helping to limit any fog from developing across most of our region early today, which is good news if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel today. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the eastern Pacific and will drive around to above average temperatures through the next several days and will be keeping us dry through your upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. We have mostly clear skies across our region to start your day and we'll stay mostly sunny through this afternoon. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, with gusts in the 20 to 35mph range early today. Winds will slowly diminish as we head towards this evening. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, low 50's to low 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Arrives At Midnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were in the mi- and upper 50s with gusty southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front. Rain arrives along the frontal passage Wednesday night. The best timing for rain is midnight to daybreak. The low for Wednesday night is 40. We spend...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Brief Warmup By Wednesday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is on the way. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures climb into the 50s. Showers arrive overnight and wrap up early Thanksgiving Day. It will be a colder day with highs through the 30s. Sprinkles and flurries possible late Saturday with light snow possible overnight into early Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front Arrives At Midnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday afternoon, temperatures were in the mi- and upper 50s with gusty southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain arrives along the frontal passage Wednesday night. The best timing for rain is midnight to daybreak. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Wednesday night is 40. (Credit: CBS 2) We spend Thanksgiving on the cold side of the front. We will start with 40 degrees at daybreak and then temps crash to the freezing mark by sunset. Stray flurries or sprinkles are possible Thursday in the chilly, northwest wind flow – a blustery holiday. (Credit: CBS 2) On Friday, look for partly sunny and cold conditions and a high of 34. On Saturday, there is a chance of a rain or snow shower and a high of 41. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

NTTA Courtesy Crews Ready To Help Thanksgiving Travelers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As millions of Texans hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, thousands will also face car trouble. But there are teams patrolling the tollways in North Texas ready to help. Kareem Williams says you never get used to the feeling of standing on a highway as high...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy