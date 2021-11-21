ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Says Straights Are ‘Superior’ to Gays

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is back at it again with homophobic comments—this time at a Winston-Salem church, reports the News & Observer. Robinson, who is widely believed to be preparing to enter the 2024 gubernatorial race, gave a sermon at Berean...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 65

Karrienc
3d ago

😂😂😂 Love this man....he was given a sermon at church in his own personal space leave him alone his personal beliefs have never and will never got in the way of his job

Reply(3)
17
Sarah Potapova
2d ago

The only person and the only politician in the world that has the balls to stand up for God and tell the truth. If he runs for any office I will vote for him again.

Reply
10
Becky Roehrs
2d ago

What is ‘Christian’ about saying you are superior to others? I thought you were supposed to love your neighbor, or did the loving verses of the Bible get banned?

Reply(4)
7
Related
TheDailyBeast

Crew of Far-Right Militia Honchos Slapped with Jan. 6 Subpoenas

Right-wing militias and their leaders are the latest target of the special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, which issued subpoenas on Tuesday to ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. In addition to issuing subpoenas to Tarrio and Rhodes and their associated groups, the...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Eric Adams Hitches a Ride to Puerto Rico on Crypto Tycoon’s Jet

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams continues to roll deep with the super rich. The club-hopping politician flew to Puerto Rico earlier this month on a plane owned by crypto tycoon—and former controversial presidential candidate—Brock Pierce. According to Politico, which first reported the news, Adams took the G4 plane to San Juan. Adams’ spokesman told The Daily Beast that he traveled to Puerto Rico to meet with the governor and attend a conference; he added that Adams paid the equivalent of a one-way trip on a private flight. “No government or campaign funds were used for his travel or lodging, nor was any part of his travel gifted to him,” the spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
TheDailyBeast

Innocent Missouri Man Exonerated After 42 Years Behind Bars

A Missouri judge on Tuesday exonerated a 62-year-old Black man who spent more than four decades in prison for a crime he has steadfastly insisted he did not commit, putting an end to one of the longest wrongful convictions in the history of the United States. Kevin Strickland was ordered released by Judge James Welsh after prosecutors said Strickland had not been involved in a 1978 triple murder and must “not remain in custody a day longer,” The Kansas City Star reported. Strickland will not receive any compensation for the more than 42 years he improperly spent behind bars, and will be able to draw on more than $61,000 raised on GoFundMe by the Midwest Innocence Project, according to the paper. The case against Strickland hinged on testimony from a lone eyewitness, who later recanted and said she had been pressured by police. Strickland told The Washington Post that he looks forward to doing two things as a free man: Seeing the ocean in person, which he has never done, and visiting his late mother’s grave.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyle Rittenhouse Rips Lawyers as They Feud Over His $2M Bail

Kyle Rittenhouse’s high-profile murder trial came to an end Friday with an acquittal, but the legal fight over the fate of his $2 million bail money is just beginning. Immediately after the jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ruled Rittenhouse not guilty, his defense team filed to have the Illinois teen receive the bail money that was raised on his behalf. But a nonprofit led by controversial defamation lawyer and QAnon conspiracy theorist Lin Wood has also filed a motion seeking the money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Bong-Ripping, Senator-Threatening, R. Kelly-Befriending Brendan Hunt Sentenced to 19 Months in Prison

Brendan Hunt, a 37-year-old who threatened to kill members of Congress after the 2020 election, was just sentenced to 19 months in prison, reports the New York Daily News. Hunt testified to jurors that he didn’t actually mean what he said; he was just super high on “a few bong rips.” He also blamed COVID for his violent thoughts: “For a brief period of time in 2020, I succumbed to anger as it is contagious like a pandemic,” said Hunt at his sentencing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy