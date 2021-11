The tide is going out and the current is strong, so aim for the west end of the island, paddle hard, and you should land on that gravel bar about midway,” Kelle Loughlin says, pointing across the Piscataqua. “If you roll over, try to stay with your kayak, and I’ll try to pull you out.” I tell her I’d feel a lot better about her rescue plan if she hadn’t used the word “try” twice. “OK, Princess,” she taunts, and I shove my kayak into the current. I don’t want to wash up on the Isles of Shoals, so I aim for the end of the island and paddled hard.

