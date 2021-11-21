Taylor not defined by any one sport

Tina Laney/For The Register-HeraldIndependence sophomore Kenzie Taylor, bottom, works out with Seth Snuffer last Tuesday in Coal City. TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

Kenzie Taylor is a wrestler.

She's also a cheerleader, and in the past has been a football player and basketball player, and also ran track.

That's because she loves sports. She isn't defined by any of them. She just enjoys competing, being active and being with her teammates.

"If (people) like me, they like me. If they don't, then, I guess, sorry," Taylor said with a smile.

She doesn't say that with an attitude. She's actually a people person who seems to get along with everybody.

But Taylor is among the pioneers as it pertains to girls wrestling as strides are being made to get it sanctioned as an officially recognized sport in West Virginia. There were certainly many before her, and several stand with her today.

Now a sophomore at Independence, Taylor was part of history as an eighth-grader when she not only participated in the inaugural West Virginia Girls State Wrestling Tournament but won a state championship at 101 pounds.

"I thought that it was a really big accomplishment for me," Taylor said, "since it was the first girls state tournament."

She didn't get a chance at title No. 2 last season because the Patriots were in quarantine. But she did make another historic step when she became the first girl to represent Independence in the Secondary School Activities Commission state wrestling tournament, qualifying fourth out of Region 3 at 120 pounds.

Taylor made a quick exit, but loved the opportunity to wrestle in Huntington.

"The state tournament was fun," she said. "I liked seeing all the people around because you usually don't see everybody. It was just a big place, big experience to go to."

Taylor started wrestling at the age of 7 when her parents encouraged her to try it and follow in her brother's footsteps. As a girl wrestling against boys, she has encountered the expected reactions from opponents.

"Mostly they're talking like, 'It will be easy, I'm wrestling a girl,'" Taylor said. "Sometimes they just don't care — which is probably what they should do because we're wrestlers just like them.

"But most of the time they're just like, that's fine, whatever. And sometimes they laugh about it, like, 'Oh, I'm wrestling a girl.'"

"I don't know if some take her serious at first, but I know as soon as the whistle blows they know they've got a fight on their hands," Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. "She don't hold back on anybody, but still does it with a smile on her face. But she can be pretty mean, if you watch her matches. She gets pretty tough."

Hart said Taylor is "super polite, always laughing and giggling, carrying on." But she doesn't cut corners.

"She's great to have on the team. All the guys love her. She's always picking and stuff," Hart said. "She works her butt off. Sometimes it's hard for her to find a partner because she does go pretty hard. She's always trying to grab the toughest person in the room that she can.

"Then she does a lot of stuff on her own, too. She went to several tournaments over the summer. And she does all that and cheer. Cheer takes up a lot of time for her. She stayed very busy this summer so we're looking for a good year out of her."

Taylor competed at several tournaments over the summer, including a first-place showing in freestyle at the Southern Throne in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also competed at the prestigious Fargo Nationals.

"It was fun. I would definitely go as many times as I could," she said. "When I wrestled I definitely should have cut weight because everyone was bigger than me, but that's on me because I didn't know anything about it. I wrestled my age group and then I wrestled one up, which that helped because I am learning freestyle, so it helps me get to know what I'm doing. If you wrestle in college, that's what you've got to wrestle."

Wrestling at the next level is definitely on her radar, and there are growing opportunities to do so. Colleges across the nation are adding women's wrestling, including Iowa, which won the Division I national championship in the spring.

But, again, there's more to Taylor than just wrestling. She's been a cheerleader nearly her entire life and played football in eighth and ninth grades. She also played basketball as a freshman and ran track.

"I just always loved football, and I've cheered since I was 3," Taylor said. "My brother played. My family's been big about football, so I thought that would be fun. And it was. So I did it again.

"I like to cheer because I have friends that are girls and they treat me like family. I go straight from one practice to the next, and (the wrestlers) treat me the same way. Friends."

That's what it's all about for Taylor.

"Sports is basically all I do. But I like — I don't know. I don't know what else I do," she said with a smile. "I like to hang out with my friends. That's one of the main reasons I like doing all the sports that I do."

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber