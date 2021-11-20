THROUGH THE LENS: Panthers vs. Racers

Carolina's defense is going to have a feast on this middling Washington offense. If you take out last week's performance against Tampa Bay, the Football Team has put up 13, 10, and 10. The Panthers are one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL and should be able to have their way throughout much of the afternoon. On the other side of the ball, no one really knows what to expect in Cam Newton's first start. As long as he and P.J. Walker in spots protect the football, I see the Panthers collecting their sixth win of the season. Bank of America Stadium will be one of the best atmospheres in the NFL this Sunday. If you haven't yet, get a ticket now. You won't want to miss it.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO