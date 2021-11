The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners remained undefeated with a 34-31 win over the UAB Blazers Saturday, but they almost didn’t get that win. Inside the final 10 seconds, UTSA trailed 31-27, and faced a third and one inside the two-yard-line. Then quarterback Frank Harris dropped the snap. And then, magic happened, with Harris’ jump pass tipped by a defender, but falling to tight end Andy Cardenas, who caught it for the touchdown. Here’s how Doug Anderson and LaDarrin McLane called it on ESPN+:

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO